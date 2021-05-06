G-Shock Debuts Titanium Alloy Timepiece With All-Mirror Finish

The rugged digital timepiece has been designed with a new alloy that's twice as hard as pure titanium.
Author:
Publish date:
g-shock-new-mirror-titanium

Casio continues a long run of G-Shock innovations with the new GMWB5000TR-9 digital timepiece. Made from a new and advanced titanium dubbed "Tran Tixxii," this is the first G-Shock with a distinctive mirror finish.

"Tran Tixxii" is a co-creation by Casio and Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation. In the space of just over six years, this partnership produced a new form of titanium which is even harder than the metal's pure form yet bears a gleam akin to stainless steel.

GMWB5000TR-9_BACK

Casio and G-Shock didn't stop with "Tran Tixxii." The GMWB5000TR-9 comes with a gold ion-plated (IP) case and a truly unique band made up of links finished in striking red, blue, light gray, dark gray, and gold. 

GMW-B5000TR-9_SIDE copy

This luxe metallic rainbow accents the watch face as well. That's in addition to the now nearly standard Bluetooth Connectivity which links to G-Shock's Connected smartphone app, which ensures correct and automatic time adjustments pretty much anywhere you go.

GMW-B5000TR-9_JR

Additional features include the following, per the manufacturer:

  • DLC coated screw-lock back case for a tight seal
  • Shock-resistant structure
  • 20-bar water resistance
  • Tough Solar
  • Smartphone Link
  • Radio-controlled
  • 5 world times selected from 39 cities
  • 1/100-second stopwatch
  • Countdown timer
  • 5 daily alarms
  • Full-auto LED backlight 

The G-Shock GMWB5000TR-9 retails for $1,700. It's available for pre-order as of May 6, 2021 at G-Shock dealers, in G-Shock's Soho Store, and at gshock.com.

No image description

Jessica Alba Promo
News

Jessica Alba Sees Massive Nine-Figure Profit After 'Honest Goods' Company Goes Public

stranger-things-4 (1)
Entertainment

Watch New Teaser Trailer For 'Stranger Things' Season 4

g-shock-new-mirror-titanium
Style

G-Shock Debuts Titanium Alloy Timepiece With All-Mirror Finish

Buck Mason Spring Jackets Promo
Style

Buck Mason Drops Trio of Military-Inspired Spring Jackets

paulina-shafir-ben-tsui-promo-cut
Entertainment

Meet Lingerie Model and Twitch Gamer Paulina Shafir

Vagabund BMW R nineT Promo
Rides

This Slick Custom BMW R NineT Is Made From 3D-Printed Parts

wesley-snipes-blade-promo
Entertainment

Marvel Seeking Black Filmmaker To Direct 'Blade' Reboot

Mezcals and Tequilas 2021 Promo Split
Food & Drink

The Best Mezcals, Sotols and Other Agave-Based Spirits

Bill Gates Melinda Gates Promo
News

Bill and Melinda Gates Hire Power Lawyers to Split $146 Billion Fortune in 'No Prenup' Divorce