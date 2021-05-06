G-Shock Debuts Titanium Alloy Timepiece With All-Mirror Finish

The rugged digital timepiece has been designed with a new alloy that's twice as hard as pure titanium.

Casio continues a long run of G-Shock innovations with the new GMWB5000TR-9 digital timepiece. Made from a new and advanced titanium dubbed "Tran Tixxii," this is the first G-Shock with a distinctive mirror finish.

"Tran Tixxii" is a co-creation by Casio and Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation. In the space of just over six years, this partnership produced a new form of titanium which is even harder than the metal's pure form yet bears a gleam akin to stainless steel.

Casio and G-Shock didn't stop with "Tran Tixxii." The GMWB5000TR-9 comes with a gold ion-plated (IP) case and a truly unique band made up of links finished in striking red, blue, light gray, dark gray, and gold.

This luxe metallic rainbow accents the watch face as well. That's in addition to the now nearly standard Bluetooth Connectivity which links to G-Shock's Connected smartphone app, which ensures correct and automatic time adjustments pretty much anywhere you go.

Additional features include the following, per the manufacturer:

DLC coated screw-lock back case for a tight seal

Shock-resistant structure

20-bar water resistance

Tough Solar

Smartphone Link

Radio-controlled

5 world times selected from 39 cities

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Full-auto LED backlight

The G-Shock GMWB5000TR-9 retails for $1,700. It's available for pre-order as of May 6, 2021 at G-Shock dealers, in G-Shock's Soho Store, and at gshock.com.