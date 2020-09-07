G-Shock's Latest Gravitymaster Is a Tactical Carbon Fiber Watch Built For Pilots

A redesigned control interface now boasts larger buttons arranged like fighter jet control stick.
Casio G-Shock Gravity Master GR-B200_ (7)

The fifth addition to G-Shock's Gravitymaster family adds premium features to the pilot-tailored tactical wristwatch. 

Like the GWRB1000-1A1 released last year, the GRB200 boasts a "Carbon Core Guard" construction, with a three-layer carbon fiber bezel and a resin case reinforced with more carbon fiber. 

Casio G-Shock Gravity Master GR-B200_ (9)

The new model also features a redesigned control interface with large buttons set at different angles and shapes that are arranged like a fighter jet control stick, making them easier for gloved hands to operate. 

Casio G-Shock Gravity Master GR-B200_ (11)

Nearly every new G-Shock is equipped with Bluetooth capability to connect with the rugged brand's G-Shock Connected app, and the latest Gravitymaster is no exception. A Mission Log function records altitude points using GPS points from a smartphone, and a Calorie Consumption Display factors in step counts and altitude. The watch acts as a both a phone finder and a backtracking device by pointing to the location with the second hand and showing the distance on an LCD display. 

Casio G-Shock Gravity Master GR-B200_ (6)

Other standard G-Shock specs are listed below: 

  • 200M Water Resistance
  • Shock Resistance
  • Vibration Resistance
  • Double Super LED Lights
  • Neo-Brite Luminous Hands & Markers
  • World Time (38 Time Zones / 38 Cities + UTC)
  • Sunrise & Sunset Data
  • 1/100th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)
  • Countdown timer
  • 5 Multi-Function Alarms
  • 12/24 Hr. Time Formats
  • Full Auto Calendar
Casio G-Shock Gravity Master GR-B200_ (8)

Available in black, orange or blue colorways, the Gravitymaster GRB200 hits G-Shock's website for $350 in September. 

