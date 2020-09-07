G-Shock's Latest Gravitymaster Is a Tactical Carbon Fiber Watch Built For Pilots

Casio

The fifth addition to G-Shock's Gravitymaster family adds premium features to the pilot-tailored tactical wristwatch.

Like the GWRB1000-1A1 released last year, the GRB200 boasts a "Carbon Core Guard" construction, with a three-layer carbon fiber bezel and a resin case reinforced with more carbon fiber.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Casio

The new model also features a redesigned control interface with large buttons set at different angles and shapes that are arranged like a fighter jet control stick, making them easier for gloved hands to operate.

Casio

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nearly every new G-Shock is equipped with Bluetooth capability to connect with the rugged brand's G-Shock Connected app, and the latest Gravitymaster is no exception. A Mission Log function records altitude points using GPS points from a smartphone, and a Calorie Consumption Display factors in step counts and altitude. The watch acts as a both a phone finder and a backtracking device by pointing to the location with the second hand and showing the distance on an LCD display.

Casio

Other standard G-Shock specs are listed below:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Vibration Resistance

Double Super LED Lights

Neo-Brite Luminous Hands & Markers

World Time (38 Time Zones / 38 Cities + UTC)

Sunrise & Sunset Data

1/100th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

Countdown timer

5 Multi-Function Alarms

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

Casio

Available in black, orange or blue colorways, the Gravitymaster GRB200 hits G-Shock's website for $350 in September.