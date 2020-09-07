G-Shock's Latest Gravitymaster Is a Tactical Carbon Fiber Watch Built For Pilots
The fifth addition to G-Shock's Gravitymaster family adds premium features to the pilot-tailored tactical wristwatch.
Like the GWRB1000-1A1 released last year, the GRB200 boasts a "Carbon Core Guard" construction, with a three-layer carbon fiber bezel and a resin case reinforced with more carbon fiber.
The new model also features a redesigned control interface with large buttons set at different angles and shapes that are arranged like a fighter jet control stick, making them easier for gloved hands to operate.
Nearly every new G-Shock is equipped with Bluetooth capability to connect with the rugged brand's G-Shock Connected app, and the latest Gravitymaster is no exception. A Mission Log function records altitude points using GPS points from a smartphone, and a Calorie Consumption Display factors in step counts and altitude. The watch acts as a both a phone finder and a backtracking device by pointing to the location with the second hand and showing the distance on an LCD display.
Other standard G-Shock specs are listed below:
- 200M Water Resistance
- Shock Resistance
- Vibration Resistance
- Double Super LED Lights
- Neo-Brite Luminous Hands & Markers
- World Time (38 Time Zones / 38 Cities + UTC)
- Sunrise & Sunset Data
- 1/100th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)
- Countdown timer
- 5 Multi-Function Alarms
- 12/24 Hr. Time Formats
- Full Auto Calendar
Available in black, orange or blue colorways, the Gravitymaster GRB200 hits G-Shock's website for $350 in September.