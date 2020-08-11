Casio's G-Shock Unveils GA900 Industrial-Inspired Watches in Vibrant Colors
Casio has unveiled an all-new lineup of industrial-inspired models to its GA900 G-Shock collection that blends the brand's signature tough digital design with some notable tech upgrades.
The latest timepieces include the GA900A-1A9, GA900C-1A4, and GA900E-1A3, all available in vibrant colorways with visible inner cases. The industrial design motif is hammered home by a 10-sided bezel resembling the shape of a mechanical fastener and secured by four screws.
The new G-Shocks' band connection and buttons have knurled surfaces that prevent slipping to ensure comfort and functionality, while the analog hands conjoin with digital display readouts, creating a striking face design and a seven-year battery for increased longevity.
The GA900A-1A9 features a black case with yellow dial accents and resin band, the GA900C-1A4 has a black case with silver dial accents and orange cloth band, and the GA900E-1A3 model comes with two interchangeable bands: a black resin band and a cloth band that is interwoven with highly visible reflective yellow material.
This new series comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK tech, including:
- Shock Resistance
- 200M Water Resistant
- 7 Year Battery Life
- Interchangeable Band Set (GA900E-1A3 only)
- LED Light (Super Illuminator)
- Hand Retract Function
- World Time (31 Time Zones / 48 Cities + UTC)
- Home City/World Time Swapping
- 5 Daily Alarms (1 with Snooze Alarm)
- 1/100-Second Stopwatch (24Hr.) With Direct Access and Target Alarm
- 1/10 Sec. Countdown Timer (60min)
- 12/24-Hr. Formats
- Button Operation Tone On/Off
The new GA900 series will also include an all-black (GA900-1A), a navy (GA900-2A), and red (GA900-4A) colorway. These models will retail for $120 each and will be available for purchase beginning in September.
The GA900A-1A9 ($120), GA900C-1A4 ($130) and the GA900E-1A3($160) will be available for purchase at the end of August at select G-SHOCK retailers, G-SHOCK's New York City Soho Store, and gshock.com.