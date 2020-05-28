G-Shock Launches First Analog Display Frogman Dive Watch

G-Shock adds a new wrinkle to its iconic line of dive watches with its first analog version, model no. GWFA1000-1A2. With a carbon fiber reinforced resin case and integrated caseback, this Frogman is designed for exceptional toughness and water resistance.

The GWFA1000-1A2 sports a black and silver face with dual subdial displays for dive time and tides. Especially important for a dive watch, this new piece is one of the most readable versions of the Frogman yet. It has luminescent hour and minute hands that are exceptionally easy to quickly check to keep yourself on track when down below.

Additional tech features include Bluetooth connectivity via G-Shock's Connected app and a continuous link to your smartphone. In the app, there are additional functions that work with this model like Dive Logs and a Tide Point setting, which allows users to choose from a list of noted dive points around the world or even add a new one.

G-Shock constructed the GWFA1000-1A2 with premium materials such as a non-reflective sapphire crystal and the band is made from flouroelastomer, which resists staining from repeated immersion. It may be called Frogman, but this dive watch was designed to be worn on the land and in the sea.

Additional Frogman specs per G-Shock:

Shock Resistance

ISO 200M Water Resistance

Daily Alarm

1/100 Sec. Stopwatch

1/1 Second Timer

Full Auto Calendar

Dual Time

The analog Frogman will also be available with red and black bands. It drops in mid-June 2020 at select retailers, the G-Shock Store in Soho, and at gshock.com. It will retail for $800.