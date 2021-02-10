G-Shock Launches New Line of 'Semi-Transparent' Watches

Clear things up with these sporty G-Shock timepieces.
g-shock semi transparent watch promo

Casio's popular G-Shock brand is a watchmaker that just keeps on giving. Their latest drop is an icy new line-up of men’s watches with semi-transparent bands and bezels. 

They give the wearer G-Shock's sturdiest and most popular base designs in Transparent Gray for series numbers GA2000, GA900, and GA110 and Transparent White for the DW5600, GA700, and GA2100 model lines.

Collectively, G-Shock calls these timepieces the Transparent Pack. They were all created with a semi-transparent resin that's eye-catching and sleek in an understated way. 

Transparent Gray

Transparent Gray

Design-wise, the analog-digital Gray series model GA2000SKE-8A comes with a tough Carbon Core Guard Case with a Super Illuminator Double LED light. The GA900SKE-8A has a killer 7 years of battery life and the GA110SKE-8A features magnetic resistance. 

GA-700SKE-7A_JF

The new Transparent White G-Shocks come with the accustomed premium design expected from their base models. Square-cased model DW5600SKE-7 has an EL backlight for readability in any condition, and the GA700SKE-7A comes with a unique front-button design while the GA2100SKE-7A features an octagon-shaped bezel.

GA 2000SKE 8A_5

Per the manufacturer, all these models come with the usual practical G-Shock features, including:

  • Shock Resistance
  • 200M Water Resistance
  • LED Light (Super Illuminator Double LED on the GA2000SKE-8A)
  • Daily Alarm(s)
  • Stopwatch
  • Countdown Timer (24Hr)
  • Full Auto Calendar (to year 2099)
  • World Time: 29-31Time Zones / 27Cities + UTC (Except DW5600SKE-7 model)

G-Shock created an exclusive landing page to showcase the Transparent Pack, and you can check it out here.

g-shock-promo-2

The DW5600SKE-7, GA2100SKE-7A and GA700SKE-7A cost $110. Model numbers GA2000SKE-8A, GA900SKE-8A, and GA110SKE-8A retail for $130. 

Beginning Friday, February 12, all models in the Pack will be available to pre-order. On Monday, February 15 they drop at G-Shock retailers—including the G-Shock Soho Store—and at gshock.com.



