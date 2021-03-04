Casio's G-Shock Honors Samurai Tradition With Luxury MR-G Watch

Warrior-worthy timepiece.
G-Shock MRGB2000B-1A

Following the Shougeki-Maru MR-G watch that debuted exclusively on Maxim.com, Casio's G-Shock has debuted two new samurai-inspired models through its luxe MR-G collection.

G-Shock MRGB2000R-1A

Previous releases have take cues from the legendary Japanese warriors' gear and weapons. The MRGB2000B-1A and MRGB2000R-1A employ a signature dark navy color called Kachi-Iro, which has historically represented winning and victory.

G-Shock MRGB2000R-1A

The MRGB2000B-1A features the hue on the inner surface of the bezel, inset dials, pusher and all G-Shock/MR-G block text logos. Other key features include a a full-metal band, a traditional Japanese scale pattern on the surface of the dial, and an outer face that's cut to resemble a Japanese fan. 

G-Shock MRGB2000B-1A

The MRGB2000R-1A employs Kachi-Iro more sparingly, specifically on elements contained in the crystal and on a band that wraps around the pusher. It's paired with a durable fluorine rubber band patterned in a distinctive Bishamon tortoise shell finish—a symbol of strength in traditional Japanese culture. 

G-Shock MRGB2000B-1A

While both models are equipped with a deep layered hardening titanium case, the R-1A's bezel is made of recrystallized titanium that's been heat-treated to look like a sword blade.

G-Shock MRGB2000B-1A

The suite of standard G-Shock tech is on-board the R-1A and B-1A, including: 

  • Shock Resistance
  • 200M Water Resistance
  • Magnetic Resistance
  • Tough Solar
  • Super Illuminator LED light with Afterglow
  • Dual Time (27 Time Zones & Auto DST)
  • Daily alarm
  • 1/1 Sec. Stopwatch (24H)
  • 1/1 Countdown Timer (24H)
  • Full Auto Calendar
  • 5 Months Battery Life with Normal Use
  • Tough Movement 
  • Mutli=Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping 
  • Bluetooth Connectivity 
G-Shock MRGB2000B-1A

The G-Shock Kachi-Iro collection will be available to preorder for $3,000 per watch beginning Friday, March 5. 

G-Shock Kachi Iro Promo
