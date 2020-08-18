G-Shock Unveils Latest G-Steel Watch With Carbon Core Guard Construction

Casio

Casio has launched another model in its popular G-Shock G-Steel line of watches. Model GSTB300S-1A features some subtle innovations in G-Shock design, including the light button positioned in the front and a Carbon Core Guard build that ensures what is becoming a general G-Shock signature: advanced shock resistance in an otherwise lightweight carbon fiber design.

This new G-Steel sports that classic G-Shock rugged elegance with its sleek black dial and stainless steel bezel.

G-Shock emphasizes in literature released with the watch that in addition to that signature toughness we've come to expect, the GSTB300 has "updated technical features" like that Carbon Core Guard Structure shoring up the case strength as well as Tough Solar Power.

The watchmakers nod to some automotive-style inspirations with a 6 o'clock position for the brake disk-like battery indicator. They also provided practical innovations, including prominent stainless-steel buttons as well as a thin case back that contributes to a decidedly luxury feel. G-Shocks can handle anything, we know that, but this one would go just as well with business wear as with gym gear.

The functions include some excellent smartwatch-inspired features such as a low-power Bluetooth link to your smartphone via G-Shock's Connected App.

Along with Casio's innovative Tough Solar charging ability the new G-Steel has a high-luminosity auto LED light for maximum legibility in any condition.

More specs below:

200M water resistance

Hand Retract Function

Super Illuminator Double LED Light

World time (39 time zones + UTC)

1/1000 Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 Multi-Function Alarms

Full-auto calendar

The GSTB300S-1A will be available beginning in September 2020 at G-Shock retailers, and the brand's Soho Store as well as online. Go to this dedicated landing page—which features different looks with a variety of bands and more tech details—to learn much more.

The full line of GSTB300 G-Steels will retail from $300 for the base model up to $500.