G-Shock Launches 25th Anniversary MR-G Watch With Samurai Armor-Inspired Design

Warrior-worthy wrist wear.
Author:
Publish date:
g-shock-samurai-1

Casio and G-Shock have added a new watch to their luxury MR-G line, the MRGB2000BS3A "Hana-Basara." 

Inspired by the golds, blacks, reds, and greens of Samurai armor, "Hana-Basara" comes from a nickname given out of respect to top Samurai warriors, especially those who, according to a release from the manufacturer, "combined strength and a bold, lavish aesthetic."

MRG-B2000BS_package

The MRGB2000BS3A sports a bezel made of Cobarion, a substance up to four times harder than titanium. It has been finished using a gem-cutting and polishing technique created to enhance the surface finish. To honor its inspiration, the indices on the dial have been designed to mimic the curve of a Samurai sword

The Hana-Basara's band is titanium and along with the case back features a dark green finish inspired by what the Japanese call kurogane-iro, or "iron color." (Press materials from G-Shock say this name was "derived from the deep shade of green that appears on the surface of iron heated to high temperatures.")

MRG-B2000BS-3A_JR

Additional specs and features include:

  • A sapphire crystal
  • Tough Solar Power,
  • Super LED Light,
  • Multiband 6 technology as well as Bluetooth connectivity
  • "25th LIMITED" engraved on the back, marking the 25th anniversary of the line

The MRGB2000BS3A will be available in July at select G-SHOCK retailers and via gshock.com. It will retail for $8,000.

No image description

The Art of the Japanese Cocktail (8)
Food & Drink

Exploring The Art of Japanese Craft Cocktails

facebook-Linked_Image___Space-Perspective_Journey-1080x648
Travel

Florida Company Wants to Fly People to Space In Giant Balloons Starting in 2024

Neil Peart Silver Surfers Classic Cars Promo
Rides

Inside Rush Drummer Neil Peart's 'Silver Surfers' Classic Car Collection

g-shock-samurai-1
Style

G-Shock Launches 25th Anniversary MR-G Watch With Samurai Armor-Inspired Design

Madison Martina Promo
News

Meet Swimsuit & Fashion Model Madison Martina

greats classon sandal promo
Style

GREATS Just Dropped Comfy New Sandals & Slides Designed For Chilling

Evan Zimmerman Promo
Travel

What Would You Do With $154 Million? Inside Financier Evan Zimmermann's Amazing Journey Around the Globe

Tesla Model S Plaid Plus (2)
Rides

Tesla Is Most 'American' Car You Can Buy, According to New Automotive Study

britney-spears-promo
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Mariah Carey Among Pop Stars Reacting to Britney Spears' Call to End Conservatorship

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT