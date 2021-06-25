G-Shock Launches 25th Anniversary MR-G Watch With Samurai Armor-Inspired Design

Casio

Casio and G-Shock have added a new watch to their luxury MR-G line, the MRGB2000BS3A "Hana-Basara."

Inspired by the golds, blacks, reds, and greens of Samurai armor, "Hana-Basara" comes from a nickname given out of respect to top Samurai warriors, especially those who, according to a release from the manufacturer, "combined strength and a bold, lavish aesthetic."

The MRGB2000BS3A sports a bezel made of Cobarion, a substance up to four times harder than titanium. It has been finished using a gem-cutting and polishing technique created to enhance the surface finish. To honor its inspiration, the indices on the dial have been designed to mimic the curve of a Samurai sword.

The Hana-Basara's band is titanium and along with the case back features a dark green finish inspired by what the Japanese call kurogane-iro, or "iron color." (Press materials from G-Shock say this name was "derived from the deep shade of green that appears on the surface of iron heated to high temperatures.")

Additional specs and features include:

A sapphire crystal

Tough Solar Power,

Super LED Light,

Multiband 6 technology as well as Bluetooth connectivity

"25th LIMITED" engraved on the back, marking the 25th anniversary of the line

The MRGB2000BS3A will be available in July at select G-SHOCK retailers and via gshock.com. It will retail for $8,000.