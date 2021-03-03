G-Shock Goes Goes Deep With Rugged New Royal Navy Frogman Dive Watch

You'd think Casio G-Shocks and pretty much any military use would go hand in glove—but this partnership between Casio's buzzy and legendarily tough line of watches and the British Ministry of Defense is unique—and it has produced a truly innovative and rugged timepiece in the Royal Navy x G-SHOCK Frogman.

G-Shock aficionados will notice the Frogman's large, asymmetrical case first. Casio decided to go with an offset that frees up the wearer's wrist for ease of motion. The Frogman's Carbon Core Guard case is reinforced by carbon fiber resin and while it's on the large size even for a G-Shock—56.7 x 53.3 x 19.7mm—it's a pleasantly lightweight 119g.

While the offset case provides additional freedom of movement for any active sailor, the Frogman also pays tribute to its partnership with the Royal Navy’s red, white and dark blue colorway. The overall aesthetic was inspired by the largest aircraft carrier in the service of the Queen, the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Additional design touches include a cartoon Frogman etched into the case back. G-Shock has gone bold with the watch's hands and indices as well and they glow with Neobrite luminescence and are protected by a sapphire crystal for maximum underwater readability.

Since this is, after all, a watch designed for divers, there are additional features ideally suited to underwater use such as a diving log with a timeline-style display of time, date, and dive numbers. The Frogman has tide point settings, too, with preset noted dive locations from around the world. The time adjusts automatically thanks to both the Frogman's Bluetooth capacity which lets it pair with your smartphone and Multi-Band 6 automatic radio timekeeping for when no internet link is available.

The Royal Navy x G-SHOCK Frogman is water-resistant to 200 meters and according to Casio, powered by a "trio of dual-coil motors."

The Frogman's model number is GWF-A1000RN-8AER and it will be available at G-Shock retailers and online beginning in April 2021. It retails for approximately $1,115 USD. Learn more and sign up to receive an email notification when the limited-edition watch becomes available here: g-shock.co.uk/navy.