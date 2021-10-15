G-Shock Unveils Titanium Watch Inspired By Virtual Reality

G-Shock’s VR-inspired, $1,650 watch is armored-up and ready for the future.

Image Credit: Casio

Casio introduces the latest addition to its Full Metal series, the G-Shock GMWB5000TVA1. While this model is based on the original DW-5000C, it features an updated case, titanium parts, and a unique futuristic design.

Based on the kind of powered armor used by characters in virtual reality games, the bezel and band are laser-etched with the watch’s specs while a red, resin cushioning can be seen through a laser-drilled hole in the case. Taken as a whole, the case and band have the look of rugged, mobile specialized armor with a distinctly techy appeal.

Image Credit: Casio

The titanium surface has been treated with a diamond-like finish (DLC). The finish enhances durability, but in addition to a sapphire crystal face that’s scratch-resistant and non-reflective, it also completes a sleek futuristic design.

Image Credit: Casio

Of course, G-Shock has added its usual advanced technical features to the GMWB5000TVA1. It comes equipped with:

Bluetooth for smartphone pairing with the G-Shock Connected app

Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour / date display anywhere

Tough Solar Technology

Water resistance

Phone finder function via the Connected app

Along with water and shock resistance, the GMWB5000TVA1 has five daily alarms available along with an integrated calendar and automatic scheduling.

The GMWB5000TVA1 is set to go on sale in November 2021 at the G-Shock Soho Store as well as selected retail outlets and on gshock.com. It retails for $1,650.