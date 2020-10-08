G-Shock Clears Things Up With Transparent Camouflage Watches
With these translucent, metal camouflage watches, Casio changes things up again, turning out three intriguing new wintry variations on its popular G-Shock lineup.
The Japanese watchmaker took three of its most popular silhouettes—original G-Shock 5600, model DW6900, and the GA110—to create instant classics that celebrate elements consumers love while still maintaining their signature blend of toughness and elegance.
In a release, Casio states that G-Shock's clear camo series models all feature "premium, laser-engraved camouflage" metal bezels with a matching translucent winter camouflage band.
In the GM5600SCM-1 we get the original G-Shock squared case, a nice nod to the line's origins in the early 1980s—spare but totally functional and still visually appealing today.
With both the GM6900SCM-1 and GM110SCM-1A consumers get the updated styles and the expected G-Shock strength, bolstered by "forged metal bezels that accentuate the translucent camouflage pattern," according to Casio.
Always reliable in these updated models is G-Shock's technical functionality. Along with this updated, icy look come the expected practical and useful complications, including an EL backlight for enhanced visibility everywhere, and the analog-digital GM110SCM-1A's magnetic resistance has been boosted as well.
Casio has kept the price points in line with expectations—reasonable yet still indicative of the model's features and quality. The GM5600SCM-1 and GM6900SCM-1 both retail for $210. The GM110SCM-1A is slightly more (for more features) at $230.
The models are available at select G-Shock retailers, the G-Shock Soho Store, and from gshock.com.