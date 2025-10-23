Gear Up For Fall With Flint And Tinder’s Ultra-Rugged Mason Workwear Collection

Rugged style and performance in every stitch, including exclusive Realtree camo pieces.

(Huckberry)

Sometimes, leaning into the season at hand means going big: More durable, more eye-catching and even more ready for adventure. The new Flint and Tinder Mason Workwear Collection from Huckberry meets the mantle of each of those challenges with ruggedly stylish ease.

(Huckberry)

And while the Flint and Tinder Summer Menswear collection leaned on breezy fabrics, tropical prints and textured, lightweight fabrics, the new Flint and Tinder Mason Workwear Collection is utterly rugged seasonal perfection. Led by a series of collaborative items designed with outdoor gear makers Realtree, the capsule collection delivers everything one might need to go off-grid, including double-knee canvas work pants, a series of durable canvas vests and even an eye-catching Realtree T-shirt.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry Design Director Nick Kemp feels strongly about the potential for camo as a matter of both form and function. As Kemp says in an article on the Huckberry Journal unveiling the collection and its durable collaborative selections, “I don’t think you can name a print that’s permeated cultures quite like camo,” Kemp notes on Huckberry’s brand blog. “From hip-hop legends and iconic designers to guys sitting in a hunting hide or out fishing—it’s a pattern that truly democratizes style”

(Huckberry)

And while workwear might have changed over time in its uses and popularity (as much a style statement in the city as a useful move out in the field), the category remains essential for the modern man, Huckberry notes. “Workwear is not as literal as it once was, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less durable and hardwearing than the originals,” the brand said of the Flint and Tinder Mason Workwear Collection via its online workwear shopping page. “This shop honors workwear’s tradesman roots, while exploring new and exciting ways to style such functional pieces.”

(Huckberry)

There’s plenty to appreciate about the collection’s use of hard-working canvas, not to mention its partnership with the iconic outfitters at Realtree. And the collection, especially its legendary camo-and-forest prints, align perfectly with Kemp and Huckberry’s vision for workwear, Kemp told Huckberry Journal. “Flint and Tinder has always been deeply inspired by vintage and Americana,” Kemp said. “It’s hard to ignore the role of camo—especially RealTree—not just in vintage and Americana but in the broader zeitgeist of American culture.”

(Huckberry)

Whether worn on a brisk morning far afield or worn in your own shop or garage closer to home there’s a real sense of durability, toughness and yes, style points to the Flint and Tinder Mason Workwear Collection. Especially when paired with rugged pull-on leather boots and classically styled dark blue jeans, even a hint of camo blends autumn heritage with real-world functionality. Level up your look ASAP with the Flint and Tinder Mason Workwear Collection.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.