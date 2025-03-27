Gear Up For Spring With These Weather-Ready Waxed Jackets

Durable and stylish picks for blustery days and nights.

(Huckberry)

Hot on the heels of the first day of spring, some key style considerations should be top of mind. There’s a natural switch from the hefty fabrics and textures of fall and winter outerwear, but you’re not out of the woods yet, stylistically speaking. Spring’s worst weather, its breezy, brisk and rainy days, call for something substantial, versatile and hard-wearing on the outerwear front: One of the best waxed jackets should do the trick. The process of using a fabric like cotton, then treating it with a waxed and weather-ready finish, has been around in some form for centuries (thanks to old-time sailors), yet it’s now a modern, highly rugged and yes, casually stylish way of amping up your outerwear rotation. Minus the bulk of a winter parka, the best waxed jackets are a seasonally approved must-have: These are some of our current favorites, with more than a dash of heritage style and utility.

Filson Tin Cloth Lined Short Cruiser Jacket

(Filson)

Take the build of a timeless denim trucker jacket, then retool it with Filson’s legendary Tin Cloth waxed fabric, the same kind trusted by Western explorers for more than a century. The end result is an icon that, as Filson says, is ” often imitated and never replicated.” $210 (On Sale)

Barbour Modern Check Bedale Wax Jacket

(Barbour)

Is there a more iconic waxed jacket in modern times than the Barbour Bedale? The instantly recognizable silhouette is made for the British countryside and beyond, boasting a sturdy-yet-supple finish and a design that develops a handsome patina over time. The key here is the use of a tartan pattern for a point of stylish distinction in the crowd. Cozy touches like a corduroy collar and cuffs bolster comfort on crisp days and nights. $540

Belstaff Trialmaster Jacket

(Belstaff)

There’s no compromise between durability, function and style with a quality waxed jacket from this London-based heritage brand. For chilly spring weather and beyond (just about anywhere else on the globe, in fact), Belstaff has been delivering for decades with its legendary motorcycle and road-ready jackets, including the famed Trialmaster silhouette. $750

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

(Huckberry)

Recall what we said about not quite being out of the woods yet in terms of brisk, blustery days: This Flint and Tinder jacket is a modern icon for a reason (and the best-selling item in the history of popular online retailer Huckberry). It’s finished with a useful flannel lining and hard-working construction featuring time-tested sailcloth fabric. It also comes in a rich array of stylish shades to suit every wardrobe. $298

Taylor Stitch Bomber Jacket

(Taylor Stitch)

Look to time-tested silhouettes as you build out your spring outerwear rotation, like the hard-working, crisply cut bomber jacket. Taylor Stitch uses 100 percent organic waxed cotton that’s then treated for a sturdy yet lightweight finish, and the perfect shade of Fatigue Olive pairs with everything from tobacco-hued chinos to indigo selvedge denim. $238

Flint and Tinder York Waxed Quilted Jacket

(Huckberry)

Reach beyond the confines of the rugged trucker jacket with an equally useful yet more sleek take on the puffer jacket, this time merging the warmth of the OG puffer with a tried-and-true waxed finish. Your favorite henley and dark blue jeans pair well with this crisply cut design from outerwear masters Huckberry. $178

Tecovas Buckaroo Waxed Canvas Trucker Jacket

(Tecovas)

The Western bootmakers at Texas-based Tecovas are certainly having a moment right now, as all things Western-inspired continue to explode in popularity. You assuredly needn’t be on a ranch to wear this tough-as-nails waxed cotton jacket, which is finished with lightweight insulation ideal for cool spring mornings. $295

Drake’s Waxed Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket

(MR. PORTER)

The heritage style of the waxed jacket, occasionally with a timeless corduroy collar, gets an exceptionally luxe, simply beautiful update via the refined purveyors at Drake’s. Although best known for its handsome neckwear, this coat is more than ready for a country weekend away from the city. $1,200