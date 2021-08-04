Ray-Ban's Iconic Aviator Sunglasses Are Now Available In Solid Gold Frames

Only the price of these special-edition shades will make your eyes water.
Author:
Publish date:
Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold (1)

The Ray-Ban Aviator silhouette first developed for the US Army Air Corps in the 1930s is flying higher than ever—at least with regard to the price of a new solid gold special edition.

Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold (3)

In celebration of ubiquitous shades' 84th anniversary, the Luxottica-owned luxury eyewear maker is releasing just 84 examples of Aviators with solid 18-carat yellow gold frames. They're priced at a truly eye-watering $3,454 each—over 20 times what one would pay to cop the classic Aviators for $161

Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold (4)

The precious metal construction is paired with the classic polarized G-15 lenses in green. A couple other exclusive details include special leather packaging and a serialized number on the inside of the temple. 

Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold (2)

No one needs a reminder of the Ray-Ban Aviator's iconic style status, but just in case, the brand also sent out some photos of celebrities sporting the model, including Eva Longoria, Mick Jagger's daughter Georgia May, and Michael Fassbender. 

Ray-Ban Aviator Eva Longoria Michael Fassbender

But none of them are rocking the Aviator Solid Gold appointment. If you've got a down payment-sized hole in your pocket to flex on some famous faces, click here to get a pair before they're sold out. 

No image description

Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold Promo
Style

Ray-Ban's Iconic Aviator Sunglasses Are Now Available In Solid Gold Frames

Volocopter 2X Promo
Rides

Watch the 'Volocopter 2X' Take First eVTOL Manned Flight in the U.S.

gym-workout-weightlifter-GettyImages-993462726
News

Why It's (Basically) Still Safe to Go To the Gym

two-pints-beer-promo
Food & Drink

Molson Coors Has Discontinued These 11 Budget-Friendly Beers

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Promo
Rides

This Gloss Green Aston Martin DB4 GT Is a Road Racing Legend

scarlett johansson promo
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

e11ven hote penthouse promo
Travel

Miami Nightclub E11EVEN Reveals Exclusive First Look at Residential Penthouses

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator Promo
Rides

Lincoln Teams With Shinola For Limited Edition Luxury SUV

Led Zeppelin Promo
Entertainment

A New Led Zeppelin-Approved Documentary Is Officially Complete

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT