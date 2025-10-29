Ghostface Killah & Raekwon Hype Latest Adidas Originals x KITH x Clarks Wallabees Drop

Wu-Tang’s love of the Clarks Wallabee meets the sporty style of Adidas and the streetwear chic of KITH.

The Wu-Tang Clan‘s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon are putting their stylistic stamp of approval on the latest collaborative footwear release from Adidas Originals x KITH x Clarks Wallabees.

The new KITH x Clarks 8th Street Wallabee 4D are a mash-up of everything so effortlessly cool and genuine about each brand, from Clarks’ classic Americana silhouettes to the sporty performance of Adidas and the downtown cool of KITH streetwear. It makes perfect sense, then, that a new campaign features Raekwon and Ghostface Killah sporting the new line.

Members of the Wu-Tang Clan are renowned for rocking Wallabees, none more so than Ghostface and Raekwon. Commenting on how the beloved rap supergroup helped elevate the Clarks Wallabee to cult status, Collater.al notes that “Wallabees were unlike anything dominating the streetwear scene at the time,” adding that “while street fashion leaned into bulky sneakers and flashy logos, Clarks offered a subtle and refined style — yet one with strong personality.”

That street-savvy vibe is still top of mind as far as the KITH x Clarks 8th Street Wallabee 4D are concerned. The offering blends a 3D-printed midsole with an Ultraboost outsole and Adidas 4D technology, while four suede colorways hue closely to Clarks’ classic use of earth tones and even minimal shades of grey-black (in the case of one version of the shoe, that is). The most autumnal versions of the soon-to-be-rare KITH x Clarks 8th Street Wallabee 4D come in varying shades of rich brown, while there are variations available in 4D Mid and Ultraboost Mid construction.

And yet, it all manages to work together in perfect harmony, the ideal blend of Clarks’ heritage, the modern performance of Adidas and the keen eye for collaboration that’s been a hallmark of KITH collaborations as led by founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg.

As Collater.al further notes, Wu-Tang clan hung its hat, in a fashion sense, on the striking looks of the Wallabee: “Wu-Tang made them part of their visual identity: a blend of East and West, elegance and urban brutality.” With a new twist via modern sporting culture, the KITH x Clarks 8th Street Wallabee 4D get right to the soul of style and true partnership. Priced between $210 and $250, they’re available for a short time via KITH’s Monday Program, but good luck copping a pair.