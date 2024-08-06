Gigi Hadid Heats Up Heaven By Marc Jacobs Collection

The supermodel sizzles in a stunning photo shoot.

(@heavn x @dilarafindikoglu, Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy @lilmami_lani, Talent: Gigi Hadid @gigihadid, Stylist: Clare Byrne @clare_byrne)

(@heavn x @dilarafindikoglu, Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy @lilmami_lani, Talent: Gigi Hadid @gigihadid, Stylist: Clare Byrne @clare_byrne)

(@heavn x @dilarafindikoglu, Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy @lilmami_lani, Talent: Gigi Hadid @gigihadid, Stylist: Clare Byrne @clare_byrne)

(@heavn x @dilarafindikoglu, Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy @lilmami_lani, Talent: Gigi Hadid @gigihadid, Stylist: Clare Byrne @clare_byrne)

(@heavn x @dilarafindikoglu, Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy @lilmami_lani, Talent: Gigi Hadid @gigihadid, Stylist: Clare Byrne @clare_byrne)

(@heavn x @dilarafindikoglu, Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy @lilmami_lani, Talent: Gigi Hadid @gigihadid, Stylist: Clare Byrne @clare_byrne)

Gigi Hadid is bringing the ’90s back with a flirty new Marc Jacobs style collection. The retro-inspired looks were conceived by Turkish-British designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu for Heaven by Marc Jacobs, a sub-label that references 1990s and 2000s youth culture with crop-top graphic tees, flared jeans, ballet flats and the like.

The slashed t-shirts, triangular black bikini top (accented by a clothespin on each cup), platform boots, corseted mini-dress, and other garments in the look book above are punctuated by Hadid’s choppy blonde hairstyle and heavy black eyeliner. The Heaven by Marc Jacobs shoot’s punky ethos was inspired by the soundtrack of the photographer’s youth.

“When I was creating this collection, I had my high school years in mind where I was listening to Avril Lavigne, Runaways, Bikini Kill, and Girlschool and trying to find my identity wearing metallic blue Marc Jacobs platforms, ‘Gothic Lolita’ dresses and band t-shirts,” Fındıkoğlu explained, per Hypebeast.

“I wanted to create a skirt that is similar to my Topshop high school skirt that was so short to wear to school that my teacher called my mum to throw it away which she eventually did. The print on the corset is illustrated by talented Sophie McElligott, it’s a surreal interpretation of what would Marie Antoinette’s feast look like. This small wardrobe really is the dream wardrobe of my teenage self and I want them to be dream pieces of all girls now.”

Check out Hadid’s new photos in the slideshow above, and shop the Heaven by Marc Jacobs collection here.