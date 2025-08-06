Girard-Perregaux & Aston Martin Unveil Black Laureato Ceramic Skeleton Watch

A limited-edition timepiece collab that’s forged from high-performance materials and inspired by the original 1975 Laureato.

(Girard-Perregaux)

Luxury watchmaker Girard-Perregaux and British automaker Aston Martin have once again joined forces for the all-new Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition. The timepiece represents a continued collaboration between two brands celebrated for their shared aesthetic philosophy of elegance, sportiness, and stylish design.

The Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition features an octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet, a nod to the look of the original Laureato watch from 1975. But the Swiss manufacturer has opted for a high-performance ceramic for this new and improved collector’s release.

(Girard-Perregaux)

Seven times harder than steel, ceramic is highly scratch-resistant, lightweight, and hypoallergenic, making it both durable and comfortable for watch wearers. The case and bracelet showcase a combination of polished and satin finishes, further reflecting the Laureato tradition while embracing a more modern, technical vibe.

The watch’s skeletonized hands and suspended indexes are finished in a vibrant green coating, reminiscent of Aston Martin’s signature Racing Green colorway. This coating provides a luminous green emission in low-light conditions, ensuring readability while maximizing the transparency of the watch’s inner workings, including a skeletonized seconds hand that’s discreetly positioned at 10 o’clock.

(Girard-Perregaux)

At the beating heart of the timepiece is the in-house GP01800 caliber, a testament to over 230 years of watchmaking expertise. Unlike traditional closed-dial watches, the skeletonized model offers a captivating glimpse of the intricate mechanical ballet within. Through its sapphire crystal and caseback, which is adorned with a metallized Aston Martin logo, the wearer can admire components typically hidden from sight, such as the mainspring and the hairspring.

The GP01800 caliber features 55 hand-crafted internal angles. The black PVD-treated mainplate and bridges are adorned with four refined finishing techniques: beveling, sandblasting, traits-tirés, and circular satin, all crafted by hand. A skeletonized solid gold rotor, echoing the Aston Martin Racing Green-inspired shade of the hands, allows light to flood the openworked caliber. The movement is equipped with a variable inertia balance for enhanced shock resistance and precision and boasts a 54-hour power reserve.

“Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux are instantly recognizable in their respective universes,” said Marc Michel-Amadry, managing director of Girard-Perregaux, in a statement announcing the watch. “What makes both brands so unique is their pure elegance, sportiness, and design codes that remain consistent over time.”

The Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition is a limited-edition collector’s piece, with only 88 examples available. The watch is priced at $54,300 and is now available worldwide at all Girard-Perregaux retailers.