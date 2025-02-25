Girard-Perregeaux Teams With Aston Martin For Laureato Chronograph

A 42mm titanium stunner with a British sports car design pedigree.

(Girard-Perregeaux)

The style and sex appeal of an Aston Martin is undeniable, and the same is often true of the most intricate timepieces on the market: Clean, muscular lines, plenty of precision and a dash of refined looks. Each component holds true in the latest Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin timepiece — this time, the fabrication behind the dial is the star of the show.

The dial of the 42mm titanium Girard-Perregaux x Aston Martin Laureato Chronograph is as intricately machined as the components of an Aston Martin, featuring a 14-step finishing process and 15 layers of automotive-grade paint, delivering an iridescent green effect. And yet, as a result of two cooking styles throughout the ultra-thin painting process, the dial itself reads as either orange or green based on the viewing angle.

(Girard-Perregeaux)

While some dials from other manufacturers are prized for the patina they develop over time, it appears this watch won’t be one to worry about — but it should boast plenty of character all the same. And while some watch partnerships with automotive giants lean more speedy and seductive (like Porsche and Tag Heuer’s ongoing series of road-ready timepieces), this watch is a touch more nuanced — yet no less visually appealing, right down to its cushioned octagon-shaped case and triple-chronograph build.

(Girard-Perregeaux)

Of the distinctive color choice, the luxury Swiss watchmaker noted that “green has always been synonymous with British sportscars, adorning iconic Aston Martin cars on road and track over the years and being today the most popular color choice amongst enthusiasts of the British marque.” Within this handsome timepiece, the company’s self-winding chronograph movement offers “impeccably accurate timekeeping, Girard-Perregaux said.

(Girard-Perregeaux)

The impossibly elegant timepiece marks another chapter in the partnership between the James Bond-approved automaker and the haute horologist. The duo previously teamed on a series of sporty green ceramic watches in a toast to a 1920s Aston Martin logo, and the latest iteration leans on racing-tinged inspiration in every millimeter. For good measure, the horologist calls the timepiece “a perfect fusion of automotive innovation and watchmaking mastery.”

It might prove more grounded in terms of dial and case material than, say, a Girard-Perregeaux timepiece made with ancient meteorite fragments, but the final product is no less befitting of two luxury giants in their respective industries. It can be found at GP retailers worldwide for a very cool $22,700.