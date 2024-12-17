Go ‘Beast Mode’ With These Long-Lasting Colognes

An exploration of the high-intensity men’s fragrance trend.

(Dior/Louis Vuitton/D.S. & Durga)

Since when does “going beast mode” apply to the cologne you spritz on a daily basis? Since, well, right now. The ultra-bold phrase has charted a course far beyond the pages of Reddit and TikTok (and far beyond its mid-aughts origins as a nickname for Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch). Now, the phrase applies to high-intensity fragrance, and it just might prove unmistakable if you’ve got the nose for it.

What does that mean for the cologne you use? Think aggressive, bold and long-lasting. High Snobiety, reporting on the trend, notes that beast mode colognes typically last more than eight hours while emitting “a powerful sillage, or scent trail.”

That means stronger versions of signature scents are hitting the market, reflective of an increased interest in scent notes like oud, as well as bolder aroma in general, said Michael Stefanov, a fragrance expert, frequent menswear, fragrance & grooming contributor and former editor at Esquire.

“Once reserved for niche audiences, oud has now found its way into mainstream luxury men’s fragrances, thanks to its opulent scent profile and growing intrigue around this mysterious accord,” he told Maxim.

(Left: Guy Fox, Middle: Parfums de Marly, Right: Scotch Porter)

Oud is among a set of fragrances that lend themselves to “rich compositions with incredible depth,” Stefanov said. “Add to that the rising trend for “beast mode” fragrances with incredible longevity and sillage, and you’ve got a perfect foundation for oud’s stateside surge. It’s more than a scent—it’s a statement, an experience, and a nod to the rich heritage of global perfumery.”

“This growing interest reflects a desire for intense, longer-lasting fragrances that break away from the subtlety of traditional colognes,” Stefanov added. So, if higher intensity, instantly memorable colognes are your calling at the moment, where to start your search? Here are a few options for ‘going beast mode’ the next time you select a luxury cologne.

D.S. & Durga Notorious Oud

(D.S. & Durga)

Want to capture two trends at once, with a rich, earthy fragrance and potent sillage? The Brooklyn-based tastemakers at D.S. & Durga have everything you need. Oud shines through in the world of scent, the fragrance expert Stefanov notes. “Depending on its origin and quality, oud can shift between smoky and leathery or creamy and sweet, making it a chameleon of sorts that also blends well with other woods, florals, gourmands, or even citrus.” Consider it a marker of versatility as far as your next signature scent is concerned. $210

Tom Ford Oud Minerale

(Saks 5th Avenue)

Tom Ford doesn’t do things half-speed, whether venturing from the world of fine tailoring into denim, or crafting a perfectly elegant, statement-making scent. Oud once again rises to the forefront, and there’s good reason why it’s found its way into so many cologne offerings, fragrance expert Stefanov says.

Oud, above all “represents luxury and exclusivity — perfect for anyone looking for something bolder and more unique than summer’s subtle, citrusy colognes.” Sounds like a perfect match for the illustrious trappings of Tom Ford. $204

Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade

(Louis Vuitton)

If the Internet is to be believed, then Ombre Nomade is both a luxurious fragrance and a seriously long-lasting scent, and it’s another beast mode cologne option that relies on rich oud wood. Oud itself, Stefanov says, is “unmistakably deep and multifaceted,” and the luxury fashion atelier says this scent is designed for “lovers of rare essences.” $410

Dior Sauvage Elixir

(Dior)

Long before beast mode became a discernable trend, Dior was making Sauvage, with an immediately recognizable profile and intensity in spades. It’s still a shining example of the category if a long-lasting aroma is what you seek. $193

Ranger Station Santalum

(Ranger Station)

One might say there are levels to beast mode cologne: Among standby favorites like Sauvage, sometimes, a great deal more subtlety (without losing any interesting scent notes) is preferable. Ranger Station’s Santalum channels earthy, spicy, woodsy notes, not unlike oud colognes and other high-intensity fragrance, but with a bit more flair and a lower price tag. Not a bad way to dip your toes into this trend. $94