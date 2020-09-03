Grand Seiko Drops Limited-Edition Watch Celebrating 60th Anniversary

Grand Seiko

It’s quite literally a new dawn for Grand Seiko, and the heritage watchmaker is doing its best to celebrate six decades of fine watchmaking with a timepiece inspired by the start of a new day. After all, six decades of making the finest watches on the planet calls for a celebration -- or at the very least, the release of a special watch.

Grand Seiko

Starting next month, Grand Seiko fans and watch enthusiasts alike will be able to procure the Grand Seiko SBGR321, a one-of-a-kind watch that embodies the watchmaker’s heritage-minded approach and celebrates the iconic brand’s 60th anniversary. Priced at $5,200, the release is limited to 2,5000 pieces and is certainly worthy of your hard-earned cash.

In fact, the watch is as bold and stylish as it gets, taking direct design cues from the morning sky and the sunrise over Japan’s Mt. Iwate. The newly opened Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi sits in the shadow of the famed mountain, lending an air of impeccable style and history to a timepiece you’ll have for years to come.

Grand Seiko

On paper, this design inspiration means the eye-catching Grand Seiko SBGR321 features a brilliantly colored blue dial that calls to mind the morning sky. The sunrise effect shines through thanks to the red ring found inside the watch’s case back (it’s made from sapphire crystal, for inquiring minds).

A slight touch of red on the seconds hand further drives home this burst of inspiration, which can only call to mind some seriously beautiful scenes within the watchmaker’s studio as the sun rises.

The automatic movement features a power reserve of 72 hours, befitting for a watch that reflects both heritage style and modern wanderlust.

This finely crafted timepiece should prove the perfect pairing alongside a freshly pressed white Oxford shirt and navy trousers, but it’s also the sort of elegant watch -- featuring a just-right 40mm case diameter -- that’ll sit handsomely on your wrist even when wearing a fitted pocket T-shirt and dark denim.

Add this watch to your Grand Seiko wish list now before it drops next month. Even if the beauty of Mt. Iwate feels far away, you can still channel a bit of inspiration to start your day with this heirloom-level timepiece.