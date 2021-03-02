Grand Seiko's New GMT Watch Collection Celebrates The 4 Seasons

An elegant nature-inspired Japanese timepiece for every season.
Grand Seiko Elegance GMT Seasons (1)

Grand Seiko is on a roll with nature-inspired watches, from the Eagle-inspired SBGE263, white birch tree-influenced SLGH005, and now, the seasonal Elegance Collection. 

Grand Seiko Elegance GMT Seasons (5)

The variations on the Grand Seiko GMT SBFE each serve as an homage to one of the 26 seasons celebrated in Japan, but the four selected are also observed by westerners. 

Grand Seiko Elegance GMT Seasons (4)

The Shunbun marks the arrival of the spring at the vernal equinox, with a green dial and rose gold accents derived from the colors of high-altitude cherry trees and sakura blossoms.

Grand Seiko Elegance GMT Seasons (3)

The Shōsho's wavy blue dial harks to the delicate ripples of lakes and ponds created by warm summer winds, while the Kanro's dark dial and silent seconds hand evokes the quiet Autumn nighttime and moon. Rounding out the collection is Tōji, with an icy white dial design that recalls frigid winter landscapes. 

Grand Seiko Elegance GMT Seasons (2)

All four feature a softly-contoured case with Grand Seiko's signature, slightly angular edges. The sides are Zaratsu polished to a distortion-free finish, while the mechanical Spring Drive movements are clearly visible through the sapphire case backs. 

With a 39.5mm case, the Grand Seiko GMT Shunbun and Shōsho arrive in May with a price tag of approximately $9,200. The Kanro and Toji, featuring 40.2mm case will retail for approximately $8,200 each when they hit Grand Seiko boutiques and retail stores in September. Visit Grand Seiko's website for more details. 

No image description

Grand Seiko Elegance GMT Season Promo
Style

