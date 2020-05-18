Grand Seiko Introduces New GMT Watch With Striking Green Dial
In partnership with Watches of Switzerland, Grand Seiko is launching a new edition of its GMT watch, this one decked out in brilliant green. The Toge Special Edition features a jade-colored dial with silver hands and indexes and gold accents. The overall impression is precisely what it seems GS was going for: the Toge evokes the colors seen on a walk in the woods.
That natural vibe, complete with the brown band with green thread, is in keeping with the name Toge, which is Japanese for "mountain pass." Grand Seiko designed this down-to-earth yet still luxe GMT and its look with just such a pass not far from its headquarters in mind.
The Toge Special Edition specs include:
- Stainless steel case
- Automatic movement
- Grand Seiko 2 year guarantee
- 39.5mm case polished with GS's zaratsu finishing
- Alligator leather strap
- 72-hour power reserve
- Gold 24-hour hand to track a second time zone
- Sapphire crystal case back.
The Grand Seiko Toge Special Edition is sold only through Watches of Switzerland. It retails for $5,200. You can pre-order now at watchesofswitzerland.com.