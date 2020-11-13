GREATS Dante Hikers Are Built To Upgrade Your Cold Weather Boot Game

GREATS

Here just in time for prime fall weather, and not a moment too soon, comes the latest release from Brooklyn’s GREATS -- and they’re not the typical sneakers you might expect from the much-loved brand. The GREATS Dante hiker boots are the latest addition in the company’s quest to take over your footwear rotation, and we’re fully onboard with that approach.

This is the second iteration of the Dante to hit the brand’s webstore this year, seeing as the Brooklyn company previously launched the Dante in a “Raw Blanco” color. The latest and greatest version of potentially your new favorite hiking boots gets a decidedly fall-ready update via rich leather in three new colorways.

Snag your next pair of hiking boots in either a sharp Blanco and Blaze Yellow combination, or else the fall-ready Cuoio leather—better still, go for the sleek Blanco colorway if you want to add a built of urban edge to your next fall ensemble.

GREATS has upped the ante with the newest addition of the Dante, using natural leather from the Alcanena region of Portugal and crafting these fine hiking boots in a factory that’s powered by solar energy. The factory itself cuts back on other key components that go into tanning leather and making some of the best footwear around by using 20 percent less water in the upper tanning process than traditional methods.

Taken together, it’s clear that these are a next-level pair of rugged hiking boots you’re going to enjoy season after season, starting right now. A sidewall welt offers protection from elements that might not normally be so kind to your GREATS sneakers, making these an excellent alternative when you want to go off-trail and yet still dial in your fall and winter style with a “great” brand—pun intended.

Best of all, the GREATS Dante hiker boots retail for $250 at the brand’s webstore. Act quickly and make the decision to snap up your your new favorite boots, because odds are, you won’t be let down.