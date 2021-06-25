GREATS Just Dropped Comfy New Sandals & Slides Designed For Chilling

GREATS

Brooklyn-based sneaker brand GREATS is following up their popular WFH-inspired house slippers with a new Classon slide and sandal collection that's pretty much perfect for summer chilling.

The lightweight and durable Classon is available in either a single band slide or double strap sandal, each of which comes in a choice of two colorways: Triple Black or Cargo/Black.

The Classon is made from 100% recycled ballistic nylon from fishing nets, sits on a bio-based PU footbed and has velcro opening and slide release buckle designed for a customized fit. There's also a soft lycra lining for maximum breathability.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Classon slides & sandals are available on greats.com for $129 per pair. Check out a first look at GREATS latest sandal and slide here.

GREATS

GREATS

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

GREATS

GREATS

GREATS