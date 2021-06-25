GREATS Just Dropped Comfy New Sandals & Slides Designed For Chilling

Laid-back slippers and slides for the win.
Classon-Press-Social-_0000s_0004_GREATS_CLASSON_06_21_2111207

Brooklyn-based sneaker brand GREATS is following up their popular WFH-inspired house slippers with a new Classon slide and sandal collection that's pretty much perfect for summer chilling. 

The lightweight and durable Classon is available in either a single band slide or double strap sandal, each of which comes in a choice of two colorways: Triple Black or Cargo/Black. 

The Classon is made from 100% recycled ballistic nylon from fishing nets, sits on a bio-based PU footbed and has velcro opening and slide release buckle designed for a customized fit. There's also a soft lycra lining for maximum breathability.

The Classon slides & sandals are available on greats.com for $129 per pair. Check out a first look at GREATS latest sandal and slide here. 

GREATS-Gender Neutral-The Classon Utility Sandal Two Band-Cargo-02-Web
GREATS-Gender Neutral-The Classon Utility Slide One Band-Triple Black-02-Web
GREATS-Gender Neutral-The Classon Utility Sandal Two Band-Cargo-05-Web
GREATS-Gender Neutral-The Classon Utility Slide One Band-Cargo-01-Web
GREATS-Gender Neutral-The Classon Utility Slide One Band-Triple Black-01-Web
GREATS-Gender Neutral-The Classon Utility Slide One Band-Triple Black-05-Web

