GREATS Gets Greener With Limited Edition Neon Royale Knit Algae

The eco-conscious kicks are made from recycled plastic bottles and actual sea algae.

GREATS

GREATS is celebrating National Sneaker Day with the limited edition release of the Royale Knit Algae. The neon green special edition drop is inspired by one of the newest materials used throughout all GREATS collections, actual sea Algae.

Since mid-2020, GREATS has used Bloom Algae insoles in its sneakers across multiple styles and collections. The Brooklyn-based footwear brand says it has returned more than 115,960 liters of clean water to ecosystems throughout the world by replacing its previous leather insoles with Bloom Algae insoles.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In addition to the Bloom Algae insoles, all GREATS Royale Knits uppers are made from the contents of seven recycled plastic water bottles per pair.

What's more, these greener-than-thou new kicks are 100% vegan and machine washable. Take a closer look here:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

GREATS

GREATS