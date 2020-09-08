GREATS Debuts Minimalist Sneakers Designed For Bicycle Commuters

From the pedals to the pavement.

You've heard of a "daily driver" for cars, and now GREATS has dropped a new minimalist sneaker meant to pedal your bicycle as well as pound the pavement during daily urban commutes.

As workers increasingly work from home and stay local, the Brooklyn-based sneaker brand dropped The Riley, meant for creative (and conscious) commuters.

The Riley was inspired by vintage cycling shoes and is crafted with locally sourced natural suede, an algae foam footbed, and a recycled rubber outsole.

The Riley is available greats.com in three colorways--Cuoio, Grey and Navy-- for $149.