GREATS Steps Into Fall With Plaid-Accented 'Upcycled' Sneakers

Eye-catching kicks made from textile scraps.
The GREATS Royale High Patchwork upcycles scraps from the Brooklyn sneaker brand's factory into a uniquely-crafted, patchwork design. This style in particular features classic GREATS materials used in the company's sneakers over the years, including leather from the classic Royale, suede from the Court, and canvas from the newest Royale Eco Canvas constructed into a serious "statement" upper all using reclaimed textile pieces.

The GREATS Royale High Patchwork is available on greats.com today for $199 with limited availability. Here's a closer look at these intriguing new kicks.

