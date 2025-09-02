H. Moser & Cie. Serves Up Perpetual Calendar Watch With Smoked Salmon Dial

The avant-garde independent watchmaker pairs a fan-favorite dial with its signature perpetual calendar movement.

(H. Moser)

H. Moser & Cie. has never been a brand to shy away from bold design. Back in 2023, the stylish indie watchmaker introduced a touch of irreverence to its most daring collection, the Streamliner Centre Seconds, with a “smoked salmon” dial that quickly became a fan favorite. Now, that same brunch-ready color is making an anticipated return, this time in the refined Endeavour Perpetual Calendar.

This new model brings together three of H. Moser & Cie.’s icons: the rich smoked salmon dial, the elegant Endeavour case, and the intuitive Perpetual Calendar. The dial itself features a vertical griffé finish that creates a vibrant, almost mineral-like texture. This finish, combined with the brand’s signature fumé effect, makes the color shimmer with subtle reflections ranging from soft copper to warm brown. This tasty smoked salmon hue is a nod to timeless vintage elegance in a modern timepiece.

(H. Moser)

At the heart of the watch is the HMC 800 hand-wound movement, celebrated for its smart design and ease of use. A small central hand indicates the months, while a large date window at 3 o’clock features the “Flash Calendar” function for an instant date change at midnight. The power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock displays the movement’s seven days of autonomy. Setting the time and date is a simple process, and can be done at any time of day without the risk of damaging the movement. Furthering the brand’s minimalist philosophy, the logo is applied to the dial in a transparent lacquer, serving as a subtle, secret signature.

(H. Moser)

The watch is housed in a 42mm 18-carat white gold case paired with a dark brown alligator leather strap. With a height of 13.1mm, it has a measured, yet authoritative, wrist presence. The curved sapphire crystal on both the front and back of the case provides a clear view of the dial and the beautifully finished HMC 800 movement, which operates at 18,000 vibrations per hour and has 32 jewels.

The movement also features a double barrel for the seven-day power reserve, hacking seconds, and an interchangeable Moser escapement with an original double hairspring. The pallet fork and escapement wheel are made from gold, and the movement and all of its components are hand-finished and decorated. The Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Smoked Salmon is a collector’s-worthy watch that’s available now for $64,000.