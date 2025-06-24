H. Moser & Cie Turns Up The Heat With Pioneer Spiced Aqua Watch Collection

The summer-ready luxury watch drop is designed to electrify wrists with audacious colors and technical sophistication.

(H. Moser)

H. Moser & Cie. is cranking up the heat with a striking new “Pioneer Spiced Aqua” summer watch collection with three steel models marked by vibrant turquoise and dazzling orange hues. The colorful three-watch drop emphasizes bold design and robust functionality, suitable for diverse adventures on land and underwater, with all models boasting 12 ATM water resistance.

The new lineup includes the Pioneer Centre Seconds, Pioneer Tourbillon, and the Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton, each equipped with an in-house Manufacture caliber. The brand describes these watches as “three jolts of watchmaking power” designed to electrify collectors’ wrists with audacious color palettes and technical sophistication.

The Pioneer Spiced Aqua timepieces’ contrasting color schemes offer a “tropical cocktail” aesthetic, with each dial possessing a distinct personality. The Pioneer Centre Seconds model is powered by the automatic HMC 201 movement, while the Pioneer Tourbillon features the HMC 805 caliber with a double hairspring. At the pinnacle, the Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton houses the HMC 811 movement, showcasing an open, sculptural architecture.

(H. Moser)

Visual dynamics are a key feature across the collection. On the Pioneer Centre Seconds and Pioneer Tourbillon, leaf-shaped hands and inner flanges utilize colored Super-LumiNova, creating a vibrant interplay of orange on turquoise or vice versa. In a “Concept” version, these models eschew traditional logos and indices, further highlighting the clean, vibrant dials.

The Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton, with its fully skeletonized dial, features a small orange domed sub-dial with a transparent H. Moser & Cie. logo and indices and hands with turquoise Globolight inserts, allowing light to emanate from within its intricate structure. The Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Spiced Aqua stands out with its transparent design, revealing the HMC 811 skeleton caliber and its in-house designed and produced flying tourbillon with a cylindrical hairspring. This intricate movement, visible through the dial, is said to serve as the timepiece’s “technical manifesto.”

(H. Moser)

The Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua, with its flamboyant orange dial and turquoise strap, imposes its rhythm with the HMC 805 automatic Manufacture caliber, featuring an original double hairspring. Meanwhile, the Pioneer Centre Seconds Spiced Aqua, showcasing a striking turquoise fumé dial and white rubber strap, embodies effective simplicity powered by the HMC 201 automatic caliber.

H. Moser’s Pioneer Centre Seconds Spiced Aqua retails for $16,900, the Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua is $59,500, and the Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Spiced Aqua tops off at $93,500.