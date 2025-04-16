H. Moser Cracks A Smile With Egg-Inspired Pioneer Centre Seconds Sunny-Side Up Watch

A yolk-hued timepiece cooked up by the avant-garde Swiss watchmaker.

(H. Moser)

H. Moser & Cie. is scrambling the watch game with its Pioneer Centre Seconds Sunny-Side Up, an egg-inspired timepiece that serves up an omelette’s worth of whimsical details. The Sunny-Side Up notably features a vibrant yellow fumé dial, Moser’s signature gradient treatment, which bathes the watch face in a sunburst glow reminiscent of a perfectly cooked yolk. The dial is further complemented by faceted appliqué indices and lume-filled hour-markers for heightened readability even in low-light settings.

(H. Moser)

The watch’s playful spirit continues with a crisp white rubber strap option that evokes the pristine hue of an eggshell as it contrasts with the rich yellow dial. Aside from cracking a smile in the often serious world of haute horology, the new release also maintains the Pioneer collection’s rugged elegance. The Sunny-Side Up is designed to be ready for the rigors of daily life—or perhaps a freak brunch mishap—thanks to a sturdy 40mm stainless steel case, 120-meter water resistance, and domed sapphire crystal that protects its cheerful visage.

(H. Moser)

Flipping the Sunny-Side Up over reveals the beating heart of this egg-themed creation: an in-house HMC 201 automatic movement, which boasts a three-day power reserve. The bi-directional pawl winding system efficiently replenishes power, while the proprietary Straumann hairspring guarantees the artful precision that H. Moser is renowned for. The movement is finished with an anthracite treatment featuring distinctive double stripes and partially skeletonized bridges.

As is typical with H. Moser releases, there’s a clever narrative woven into the design, and this time it may be well be pondering the age-old chicken-and-egg conundrum. With a price tag of $15,900, the Sunny-Side Up is a luxury watch with a uniquely quirky sensibility, making it an ideal timepiece to flex at your next weekend brunch, or virtually anywhere else.