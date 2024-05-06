H. Moser Goes Full-Throttle With Pink Formula 1 Skeleton Watch

Pretty in Pink.

(H. Moser)

Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. is revving up its sporty Streamliner collection with a limited-edition pink skeleton timepiece unveiled during Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The H. Moser Streamliner Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Alpine Limited Edition Pink Livery is a striking ode to the avant-garde brand’s horological partnership with the BWT Alpine F1 team. The skeletonized stunner’s vibrant pink hue nods to Alpine’s racing colors while also capturing the candy-coated energy of Miami, where pink can adorn everything from Art Deco hotels to the exotic sports cars that rumble down Ocean Drive.

H. Moser Streamliners draw design inspiration from the sleek curvature of 1930s-era trains, but the line’s latest timepiece is a thoroughly modern marvel. The 42.3 mm collectible’s main dial pops at 12 o’clock with a smaller domed dial made from pink synthetic corundum that mirrors the pink rubber strap and appears to float under the watch crystal.

(H. Moser)

The HMC 811 automatic movement is built in-house from 171 pieces and fully-skeletonized on the front and back, where wearers can admire its oscillating gold rotor through a transparent caseback. It also has a one-minute flying tourbillon with a blue cage bridge and a cylindrical balance spring spinning at 6 o’clock.

Each of those balance springs are painstakingly hand-shaped by specialists at H. Moser’s sister company, Precision Engineering AG. They take about ten times longer to make than traditional balance springs—a detail that speaks to H. Moser’s mission of imbuing ultra-modern timepieces with rigorous craftsmanship.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based independent watch brand is known for blending cutting-edge designs—one previous Streamliner was wrapped in Vantablack material, another had a camo pattern dial—with technical expertise befitting a company that can trace its origins back to 1828.

The latest limited edition Streamliner is water-resistant to 120 meters and features Super-Luminova indices and Globolight inserts above the blue hour and minute hands for maximum visibility in the dark.

(H. Moser)

It’s H. Moser’s second Alpine collaboration, dropping a few weeks after a blue version was revealed at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. Only 100 blue watches were produced. The pink models are even more exclusive, with just 20 available.

Edouard Meylan, CEO and owner of H. Moser, said in an interview during the Miami Grand Prix weekend that both Alpine models were designed as part of a five-year partnership with the F1 team, which tapped French driver Pierre Gasly as the watchmaker’s first-ever ambassador.

Meylan said Alpine reached out to collaborate after Luca de Meo—the CEO of Alpine’s parent company Renault—became a collector of H. Moser watches. He added that the Alpine editions were designed to be high-octane twists on the brand’s existing Streamliners.

(Photo: H. Moser)

“It’s very skeletonized and very three dimensional,” Meylan said of the pink Alpine. “It’s a tall skeleton. It’s also bolder than what we do in terms of colors, with the rubber strap and the dial. Of course, our customers still have the opportunity to put the watch on a bracelet, but we wanted something a little bit bolder and more unique for this special edition.”

Both limited-edition Alpine watches are available at H. Moser’s online store—the pink version is priced at $98,000 and the blue is $89,000. They’re just the latest F1-themed watch releases that are driving interest among collectors.

TAG Heuer’s recent collaboration with New York fashion brand Kith revives TAG’s original Formula 1 Series 1 watch and IWC enlisted racing superstar Lewis Hamilton for a signature edition of the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph. Hamilton’s fellow British driver, Lando Norris of McLaren Racing, won his first Grand Prix in Miami with an upset victory over Max Verstappen.