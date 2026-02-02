H. Moser Unveils Endeavour Tourbillon Skeleton Watch In Red Gold

The independent luxury watchmaker strips away the superfluous with a new 40mm skeletonized timepiece featuring a double hairspring and anthracite finishes.

(H. Moser)

Swiss watchmaker H. Moser’s latest Endeavour Tourbillon Skeleton timepiece aims to push the brand’s minimalist philosophy to its technical limit. The new model, housed in a 40mm 5N red gold case, is designed to highlight the beauty of the mechanical void. By fully skeletonizing the movement, Moser has created a sculptural geometry that allows light to pass entirely through the watch, revealing the rhythmic pulse of the caliber within.

“Minimalism is not a style so much as a philosophy,” the brand stated in its announcement of the new skeletonized watch. “It’s all about removing in the name of revealing.”

At the heart of the piece sits a one-minute flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock. While the mechanism appears to float weightlessly, the engineering behind it is truly impressive. The self-winding HMC 814 manufacture movement features a double hairspring produced in-house by Precision Engineering AG. This technical pairing corrects the displacement of the center of gravity as the springs expand, significantly enhancing accuracy.

The main plate and bridges are treated with an anthracite finish and decorated with drawn strokes, providing a dark, industrial backdrop for the warmth of the gold-plated hands and applique indices. Even the barrel has been hollowed out, offering a functional view of the mainspring so the wearer can visually gauge the power reserve, which is rated for a minimum of 72 hours.

Despite the complexity of the 167-component movement, the watch maintains a slim profile at just 10.7mm in height. The case features the signature asymmetric curves of the Endeavour line, paired with a hand-stitched dark brown alligator nubuck leather strap and a matching red gold pin buckle. It’s available for a decidedly exclusive $99,600.