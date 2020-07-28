Hamilton Gets Bare Bones With Jazzmaster Skeleton Watch

Hamilton

Whether you consider yourself a watch enthusiast or are a newfound fan of the anatomy of a great wristwatch, you just got an even better chance to immerse yourself in the fine art of watchmaking. The new Hamilton Jazzmaster Skeleton, after all, takes you right inside what makes a handsome, refined watch, well, actually tick.

The newly debuted watch is a stunner in every sense of the word, using a cutout dial design to show the exact inner workings of a premium watch movement (in this case, Hamilton’s H-10-S automatic movement).

Yet, the great thing about the Jazzmaster Skeleton is that both the exquisite design and the accessible price-to-quality ratio (starting at $1,245) mean that this is a watch you can actually, y’know, wear. Acceptable pairings this summer include off-white jeans and a navy polo, or else an Oxford shirt and khaki chinos for easygoing style.

Featuring a nicely sized 40mm case diameter--suitable for a variety of wrist sizes--the Jazzmaster Skeleton offers plenty in the way of versatile options. Take your pick between, say, a sharp blue crocodile leather strap or an elegant brown leather strap with a stainless steel dial and rose gold coating.

It’s a difficult choice, no? Two dive watch variations of this new, heroic watch also exist, offering sporty-yet-dressy style for the man on the move.

If you look closely, you’ll notice the cutout dial design incorporates Hamilton’s spiked ‘H’ logo design, something Hamilton enthusiasts will appreciate. The way this watch is designed, though, puts craftsmanship front-and-center and right on your wrist, something any watch lover (new or old) is guaranteed to enjoy.