Hamilton Upgrades Khaki Field Mechanical Watch With Bronze Case

Hamilton continues to showcase a mastery of crafting classic field watches with the new Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze.

As the name suggests, the watch's 38mm case is made of the same material that used to make military medals. Though the specific marine-grade bronze chosen boasts anti-corrosive properties, this specific metal alloy will develop a uniquely textured patina over time due to oxidation over years of wear.



Like past iterations of the Khaki Field, the design recalls the style of timekeepers worn by U.S. and British soldiers beginning in the 1940s. The three-hand black dial is laid out to military specifications with ultra-legible luminescent markings and bronze-toned hands that maintain their sheen as the case undergoes its transformation.

Located behind a titanium case-back is the H-50 movement, exclusively developed by Hamilton for hand-wound watches.

The extended power reserve of up to 80 hours means that the watch will run for over three days when fully wound. The absence of a winding rotor also keeps the profile sleek and weight low. A brown calf leather NATO strap with a titanium pin buckle and 50 meters of water resistance round out the key specs.

Priced at $825, the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze is available to purchase now.