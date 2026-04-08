Here’s When The New Nike SB Air Force 1 Is Going On Sale

The basketball shoe-turned-streetwear staple gets a redesign to meet the demands of high-impact street skating.

(Nike)

The growing number of non-skaters rocking kicks from the Nike SB line may be on the verge of a surge, as the athleticwear brand’s skateboard-specific division will soon release a fresh take on one of the world’s most popular sneakers.

(Nike)

The Nike SB Air Force 1, due out later this month, reimagines the low-top variant of Nike’s iconic basketball shoe for the demanding rigors of street skating. Functionally, the most significant upgrade is the in-heel Air unit, which adds much-needed protection in high-impact terrain battles. Aesthetically, the standout feature is the massive padded tongue, which works together with internal sit straps and fit pods to secure the foot—whether riding with or without laces.

(Nike)

Other upgrades include a reduced midsole height for additional tactility, a revised flick-enabling toe profile, bolstered stitch-turned seams, and a modified herringbone pattern for optimal grip and flexibility. Following the brand’s failed attempts to capitalize on the 1990s skateboarding craze, Nike SB was founded in 2002 with a tight-knit team of skaters who were instrumental in designing its silhouettes, among them the staple SB Dunk and Paul “P-Rod” Rodriguez’s signature Zoom Air P-Rod 1, which was recently re-released in honor of its 20th anniversary.

(Nike)

As such, the Nike SB AF1s were designed, tested, and modified according to the input of the division’s resident pros—among them Karim Callender, Ville Wester, Antonio Durao, Casper Brooker, Poe Pinson, Cyrus Bennett, Joseph Campos, Elijah Odom, and Troy Gipson.

“We had to find the right balance between delivering for skateboarders and honoring an icon,” said Mau Rosillo, a member of Nike’s Color Design team. “The design team considered every performance detail—the midsole, the outsole, the treads and the upper—and packaged it into the Air Force 1. If we would’ve lost one or the other, we wouldn’t be here.”

(Nike)

The AF1 isn’t the only classic Nike shoe that’s getting a skater-approved redesign. Outside of Nike SB, the Nike Air Max 95 is getting a makeover courtesy of London’s Palace Skateboards, a skater-owned streetwear brand founded in 2009 that initially built a cult following by blending grungy 1990s skate culture with chic sensibilities. With Nike collabs and a new partnership outfitting the England National Football Team, Palace has begun its transition into a miniature fashion powerhouse.

Inspired by the Air Max 97 Silver Bullet, Palace’s special-edition Air Max 95 gets a spray paint-style gradient that transitions from metallic silver at the toe to black at the heel, along with an accompanying 25-piece clothing capsule anchored by a two-piece windbreaker, according to Hypebeast.

The Nike x Palace Air Max 95 drops first on the British brand’s webstore on April 10. The Nike SB Air Force 1 will be available in Light Orewood Brown at select skate shops on April 17 and on SNKRS on April 21. Additional colorways and special edition drops will roll out throughout the year.