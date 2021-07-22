Herschel Supply & Birdwell Launch Beach-Ready Bag and Apparel Collection

Herschel Supply Co.

Half the fun is getting there, or so it seems when summer road trips to a beach destination are at play. It’s with that spirit of adventure in mind that Herschel Supply Co., makers of sleek, modern and durable travel gear, has teamed up with Birdwell Beach Britches on a fittingly beachy capsule.

The Herschel Supply x Birdwell collaboration gives you the best of both worlds. It plays off Birdwell Beach Britches’ prowess as makers of legendary California board shorts and Herschel Supply’s expertise at crafting modern EDC gear.

Long favored by lifeguards and surfers, Birdwell board shorts are still made using the same exact methods as when Carrie Ann Birdwell launched the company in 1961.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with one of the oldest and well-respected board short companies in the world,” said Jamie Cormack Herschel Supply Co.’s managing director and co-founder.

It’s a blend of history attention to detail, construction and fabric that sets Birdwell apart, and it’s a nice pairing with Herschel’s modern everyday carry gear.

The material found throughout this perfectly timed release is a proprietary SurfNyl water-resistant nylon fabric that’s been turned into a capsule collection of staple items from both brands.

Prices start at $39.99 (for the Seventeen Hip Pack) and run up to $129.99. The lineup includes a tote bag, a durable backpack, two types of Birdwell board shorts (including the legendary 311 style), plus an array of summer-minded apparel.

Herschel Supply x Birdwell also features the classic Birdwell Newport Jacket, a lightweight zip jacket ideal for throwing on during coastal walks.

A SurfNyl hat, a T-shirt and a long-sleeve tee, each ready for beachside relaxation, help round out the partnership, and the Alexander Zip Tote is made with Birdwell-centric touches, including an inner zip pocket for surfboard wax.

The partnership is tinged with a blend of modern and retro style throughout, including the prominent use of classic Birdwell Navy colorways, white stripes and Herschel’s modern white woven label.

The collection is available online at Herschel Supply and at Birdwell for a limited time, and it’s got more than everything you need to outfit yourself from head-to-toe in beach gear from one seriously stylish collaboration.