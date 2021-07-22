Herschel Supply & Birdwell Launch Beach-Ready Bag and Apparel Collection

Life's a beach with these limited-edition bags and gear.
Author:
Publish date:
Herschel Supply x Birdwell Promo

Half the fun is getting there, or so it seems when summer road trips to a beach destination are at play. It’s with that spirit of adventure in mind that Herschel Supply Co., makers of sleek, modern and durable travel gear, has teamed up with Birdwell Beach Britches on a fittingly beachy capsule.

Herschel Supply x Birdwell (2)

The Herschel Supply x Birdwell collaboration gives you the best of both worlds. It plays off Birdwell Beach Britches’ prowess as makers of legendary California board shorts and Herschel Supply’s expertise at crafting modern EDC gear. 

Long favored by lifeguards and surfers, Birdwell board shorts are still made using the same exact methods as when Carrie Ann Birdwell launched the company in 1961.

Herschel Supply x Birdwell (3)

“We’re incredibly excited to work with one of the oldest and well-respected board short companies in the world,” said Jamie Cormack Herschel Supply Co.’s managing director and co-founder.

Herschel Supply x Birdwell (1)

It’s a blend of history attention to detail, construction and fabric that sets Birdwell apart, and it’s a nice pairing with Herschel’s modern everyday carry gear

The material found throughout this perfectly timed release is a proprietary SurfNyl water-resistant nylon fabric that’s been turned into a capsule collection of staple items from both brands.

Herschel Supply x Birdwell (4)

Prices start at $39.99 (for the Seventeen Hip Pack) and run up to $129.99. The lineup includes a tote bag, a durable backpack, two types of Birdwell board shorts (including the legendary 311 style), plus an array of summer-minded apparel.

Herschel Supply x Birdwell (5)

Herschel Supply x Birdwell also features the classic Birdwell Newport Jacket, a lightweight zip jacket ideal for throwing on during coastal walks. 

A SurfNyl hat, a T-shirt and a long-sleeve tee, each ready for beachside relaxation, help round out the partnership, and the Alexander Zip Tote is made with Birdwell-centric touches, including an inner zip pocket for surfboard wax.

Herschel Supply x Birdwell (6)

The partnership is tinged with a blend of modern and retro style throughout, including the prominent use of classic Birdwell Navy colorways, white stripes and Herschel’s modern white woven label.

TSP_0118 1

The collection is available online at Herschel Supply and at Birdwell for a limited time, and it’s got more than everything you need to outfit yourself from head-to-toe in beach gear from one seriously stylish collaboration. 

No image description

dune-zendaya-chalamet-blue-eyes-2.jpg_max
Entertainment

'Dune' New Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Sees Zendaya In His Dreams

Vans x Metallica Promo
Style

Vans x Metallica Sk8-Hi and Slip-On Sneakers Honor 'Black Album' 30th Anniversary

vin diesel the rock fast and furious promo
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Responds To Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious' Comments: 'I Laughed Hard'

Scottie Pippen at his Chicago mansion.
Travel

Scottie Pippen Is Renting Out His Chicago Mansion for Less Than $100 a Night on Airbnb

Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp Promo
Style

The Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp Is Inspired by a Classic U.S. Marines Field Watch

Herschel Supply x Birdwell Promo
Style

Herschel Supply & Birdwell Launch Beach-Ready Bag and Apparel Collection

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Strassenversion Promo
Rides

This Wild Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Could Sell for $10 Million

CocaineCowboys_TheKingsofMiami_Season1_Episode1_00_01_47_00
Entertainment

Watch 'Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami' Trailer for New Netflix Series

Bitcoin Promo
News

Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $31,000 After Latest Stock Dip

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT