Hodinkee's Collector-Friendly Q Timex is a Watch Nerd's Delight - Maxim

Hodinkee's Collector-Friendly Q Timex is a Watch Nerd's Delight

The retro-themed Q Timex gets a sleek and stylish new upgrade.
Watch collector super site Hodinkee has collaborated with Timex to release a branded limited-edition Q Timex. It keeps the low-key, elegant 1970s aesthetic that played a role in the Q models becoming runaway bestsellers but strips it down further, removing the day-date function.

hodinkee-q-timex-2

Stamped on the watch face under the hands is Hodinkee's signature logo. Above the hands is the recognizable Q Timex brand name. Under the hood, this is a minimalist beauty, sporting reliable quartz functionality as well as the durability that characterizes just about everything Timex makes. 

Hodinkee explains how their Q is set apart from the rest of the line:

We've also removed the bicolor anodized coating on the steel 12-hour bezel, leaving the cool tone of bare metal behind; this is one of the first contemporary Q Timex watches to feature a steel, rather than aluminum, bezel.

A concentric brushed surface finish has been applied to the friction-lock, bidirectional bezel, while the carved numerals and dashes are each colored in black. You can use the 12-hour bezel to track a second time-zone, or even to measure elapsed time.

q-timex-hodinkee-3

Other features include the following:

  • Stainless steel construction
  • 38mm diameter and 11.5mm thick
  • Domed acrylic crystal
  • Stainless steel case back, with the characteristic removable battery hatch
  • White dial and lumed hands and hours
  • Miyota M230 caliber movement supported by a SR626SW battery
  • An estimated 3 years of battery life
  • 50 meters of water resistance
  • Stainless steel woven bracelet
  • 18mm lug width

The limited-edition Hodinkee Q Timex retails for $189. Learn more and reserve yours here: shop.hodinkee.com

