Hodinkee's Collector-Friendly Q Timex is a Watch Nerd's Delight

Timex

Watch collector super site Hodinkee has collaborated with Timex to release a branded limited-edition Q Timex. It keeps the low-key, elegant 1970s aesthetic that played a role in the Q models becoming runaway bestsellers but strips it down further, removing the day-date function.

Timex

Stamped on the watch face under the hands is Hodinkee's signature logo. Above the hands is the recognizable Q Timex brand name. Under the hood, this is a minimalist beauty, sporting reliable quartz functionality as well as the durability that characterizes just about everything Timex makes.

Hodinkee explains how their Q is set apart from the rest of the line:

We've also removed the bicolor anodized coating on the steel 12-hour bezel, leaving the cool tone of bare metal behind; this is one of the first contemporary Q Timex watches to feature a steel, rather than aluminum, bezel.



A concentric brushed surface finish has been applied to the friction-lock, bidirectional bezel, while the carved numerals and dashes are each colored in black. You can use the 12-hour bezel to track a second time-zone, or even to measure elapsed time.

Timex

Other features include the following:

Stainless steel construction

38mm diameter and 11.5mm thick

Domed acrylic crystal

Stainless steel case back, with the characteristic removable battery hatch

White dial and lumed hands and hours

Miyota M230 caliber movement supported by a SR626SW battery



An estimated 3 years of battery life

50 meters of water resistance

Stainless steel woven bracelet

18mm lug width

The limited-edition Hodinkee Q Timex retails for $189. Learn more and reserve yours here: shop.hodinkee.com.