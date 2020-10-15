Hodinkee's Collector-Friendly Q Timex is a Watch Nerd's Delight
Watch collector super site Hodinkee has collaborated with Timex to release a branded limited-edition Q Timex. It keeps the low-key, elegant 1970s aesthetic that played a role in the Q models becoming runaway bestsellers but strips it down further, removing the day-date function.
Stamped on the watch face under the hands is Hodinkee's signature logo. Above the hands is the recognizable Q Timex brand name. Under the hood, this is a minimalist beauty, sporting reliable quartz functionality as well as the durability that characterizes just about everything Timex makes.
Hodinkee explains how their Q is set apart from the rest of the line:
We've also removed the bicolor anodized coating on the steel 12-hour bezel, leaving the cool tone of bare metal behind; this is one of the first contemporary Q Timex watches to feature a steel, rather than aluminum, bezel.
A concentric brushed surface finish has been applied to the friction-lock, bidirectional bezel, while the carved numerals and dashes are each colored in black. You can use the 12-hour bezel to track a second time-zone, or even to measure elapsed time.
Other features include the following:
- Stainless steel construction
- 38mm diameter and 11.5mm thick
- Domed acrylic crystal
- Stainless steel case back, with the characteristic removable battery hatch
- White dial and lumed hands and hours
- Miyota M230 caliber movement supported by a SR626SW battery
- An estimated 3 years of battery life
- 50 meters of water resistance
- Stainless steel woven bracelet
- 18mm lug width
The limited-edition Hodinkee Q Timex retails for $189. Learn more and reserve yours here: shop.hodinkee.com.