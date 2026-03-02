How 3sixteen Became A Cult Favorite Denim Brand

The buzzy outfitter just dropped a Spring 2026 collection featuring killer takes on classic denim.

The fashion world can sometimes prove too guilty of an insider’s “if you know, you know” approach, but it does indeed pay off to be in the know, especially when it comes to New York City brand 3sixteen and its acclaimed range of high-quality denim.

The label has hit its stride since 3sixteen’s 2003 founding and the 2008 debut of its first pair of Japanese jeans, aka the SL-100x. And on the heels of its Spring 2026 Collection drop (available through 3sixteen’s Web store and retail locations as well as Huckberry), a new pair of finely crafted Japanese denim or a rugged chore coat might be just what your wardrobe needs.

The brand worked closely with Kuroki Mills in Okayama, Japan to get its first pairs exactly right, adding durable denim in 10 new fabrications along the way over the years (including Stonewashed Indigo Jeans especially appealing for spring and available now at Huckberry). The Spring 2026 3sixteen Collection also includes perfect pairings aplenty to style with your new favorite jeans, including a handsome French Work Jacket and classic Heavyweight Tees in crisp, easily wearable colors.

3sixteen has collaborated with the likes of workwear classic favorite Schott NYC over the years, but it’s the denim designed in-house that caught the eye of fashion insiders. As GQ notes, “what started as a single-silhouette effort has gradually become one of the most impressive denim programs on the planet, provenance be damned,” further adding that “each silhouette is dialed to 11.”

For its part, the 3sixteen release and Huckberry restock also includes a range of workwear and military-inspired takes on classic silhouettes, including overshirts, a “work blazer” and a liner jacket ideal for sporting solo or layering up with on brisk spring days.

And with eye-catching details like rugged rivets, the brand’s custom leather patch and a range of timeless straight leg fits, 3sixteen appears to have honed its formula expertly, noting that “every jean produced by 3sixteen is designed to become a permanent fixture in our lineup.” As Huckberry sagely adds, “saying that 3sixteen’s stylish, meticulously crafted apparel is a North Star in the menswear world isn’t an overstatement,” and the new 3sixteen Spring Collection drives home that point quite stylishly; Update your wardrobe accordingly now through the brand itself as well as via Huckberry.

