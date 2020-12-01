Watch Two Lingerie Models Tie Up Santa in Naughty Christmas-Themed Video

Naughty but nice.
Author:
Publish date:

Kris Kringle and an oversized elf got more than they bargained for at the hands of two naughty "Honeys" in a new ad for Honey Birdette's 2020 Christmas campaign. 

The video features two lingerie-clad models having a Champagne toast by the fire on Christmas Eve, as one does. When Santa and his helper arrive at midnight to deliver gifts, they're playfully subdued by the cozy log cabin's ravishing residents. 

How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again)
How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again) (3)
How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again) (5)
12
Gallery
12 Images

Look closely, and you'll see that the "Honeys" appear on a "Naughty List" alongside President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Pope Francis, whose Instagram account was recently caught liking a thirst trap.  

"It's not about sex and bondage - it's just a bit of fun," says Honey Birdette founder Eloise Monaghan. "If people are going to get up in arms about that, we really have become a cancel culture haven't we? Any person in their right mind would see that this is just a bit of fun from a lingerie company at Christmas time."

Honey Birdette has a loaded holiday catalogue that's headlined by two bodysuit sets—the Natalie ($260) in emerald with foiled embroidery and gold fittings, and the slightly more-conservative Belinda ($335) in ivory with platinum eyelash lace. 

After looking through the looks featured on the set of the "How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again)" campaign video, feel free to browse more online

No image description

Dua Lipa Promo
Entertainment

Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer

wonder-woman-1984
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In December

Fast and Furious Cars Jorge Acosta Promo
Rides

Behold the World's Biggest Collection of 'Fast and Furious' Cars

Snoop Dogg
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Says He Wants A 3-Year, $15 Million Contract To Call Future Sporting Events

Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass Promo
Food & Drink

This Mount Everest Whiskey Glass Chills Spirits in Just 18 Seconds

MACHO_PROMO STILLS_Camacho121
Sports

'Macho: The Hector Camacho Story' Goes Inside The Wild Life and Tragic Demise of Boxing's Most Flamboyant Star

How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again) Promo
Style

Watch Two Lingerie Models Tie Up Santa in Naughty Christmas-Themed Video

Fish House Live Episode 7 Promo
Food & Drink

'Fish House Live' Episode 7: Watch Top Chefs and Barkeeps Battle in Sustainable Seafood Cook-Off

utah-monolith-screengrab
News

'Alien Monolith' Found In Utah Canyon Disappears After Reddit User Finds It On Google Earth