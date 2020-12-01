Watch Two Lingerie Models Tie Up Santa in Naughty Christmas-Themed Video

Kris Kringle and an oversized elf got more than they bargained for at the hands of two naughty "Honeys" in a new ad for Honey Birdette's 2020 Christmas campaign.

The video features two lingerie-clad models having a Champagne toast by the fire on Christmas Eve, as one does. When Santa and his helper arrive at midnight to deliver gifts, they're playfully subdued by the cozy log cabin's ravishing residents.

Look closely, and you'll see that the "Honeys" appear on a "Naughty List" alongside President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Pope Francis, whose Instagram account was recently caught liking a thirst trap.

"It's not about sex and bondage - it's just a bit of fun," says Honey Birdette founder Eloise Monaghan. "If people are going to get up in arms about that, we really have become a cancel culture haven't we? Any person in their right mind would see that this is just a bit of fun from a lingerie company at Christmas time."

Honey Birdette has a loaded holiday catalogue that's headlined by two bodysuit sets—the Natalie ($260) in emerald with foiled embroidery and gold fittings, and the slightly more-conservative Belinda ($335) in ivory with platinum eyelash lace.

After looking through the looks featured on the set of the "How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again)" campaign video, feel free to browse more online.