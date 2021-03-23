Hublot and Artist Shepard Fairey Launch Luxe Titanium Timepiece

The artsy new watch collab is being called a "veritable titanium sculpture to be worn on the wrist."
Luxury watchmaker Hublot and famed artist Shepard Fairey are following up their limited-edition Big Bang MECA-10 with a new timepiece billed as a "veritable titanium sculpture to be worn on the wrist." 

Fairey—the former street artist turned Obey brand founder—embellished the engraved titanium bezel and 45mm case with the ornamental mandala, a symbol that represents harmony, the cycle of life and natural elements in several East Asian cultures. 

Fairey's work continues on the dial, which has been carefully cut to reveal a HUB1155 caliber self-winding chronograph movement with a 42-hour power reserve. The center boasts Fairey's signature "Star Gear" mark, while the black rubber strap features a color-matched stainless steel buckle—also with a brushed finish. 

"Hublot's watchmakers and engineers are true masters in their field, enabling me to go further in expressing my inspiration and pushing the limits imposed by the materials and technology," Fairey said in a statement announcing the titanium timepiece.

"I must say, I am very impressed with the final result of this second timepiece that I have created in collaboration with Hublot. I wanted to integrate the art of the mandala into the piece as, for me, this evokes the connection between the inner self and the outer world. A powerful concept to consider when looking at a watch and thinking about time."

Priced at $22,000, the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph x Shepard Fairey is available in limited quantities online now. Proceeds will benefit Amnesty International, an NGO dedicated to ending human rights violations worldwide.  

