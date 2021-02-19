Hublot Salutes NHL Legend With Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin Watch

A sleek, stylish tribute to one of the greatest hockey players of his generation.

Hublot

Hublot has teamed with brand ambassador and NHL great Alexander Ovechkin for a striking limited edition of their Big Bang model, the Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin.

Hublot has again demonstrated they aren't afraid of incorporating up-to-date tech in their new products. The Red Carbon has been designed with a light but tough carbon fiber shot through with bright red striations and a matching red velcro strap.

Alex Ovechkin Hublot

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The watchmaker says in a release that the "red accents consist of micro-glass fibers in the form of 'Non-Woven Fabric' (NWF)." This design further strengthens the composite material from which the case is made.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hublot picked this particular blend of materials for both high performance and to reflect both Ovechkin’s "extraordinary resilience and longevity."

Hublot

The eye-catching red detail work reflects the color of the Russian flag in addition to the jersey colors of the team Ovechkin leads as captain, the NHL's Washington Capitals.

Hublot

Via Hublot, here are selected specs for the Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin:

45mm diameter case.

Anti-reflective sapphire case back is engraved with “LIMITED EDITION 100NUM” and Alex Ovechkin's signature.

Matte black dial with luminous red accents and logo at the 8 o'clock position.

Movement is self-winding chronograph flyback with column wheel.

100 meters of water resistance and a 72-hour power reserve.

Choice of red fabric sport strap or black lined rubber strap.

The Hublot Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin is indeed limited to just 100 pieces and retails for $26,200 USD. More here: Hublot.com.