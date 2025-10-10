Hublot & Artist Daniel Arsham Make A Splash With Titanium Sapphire Watch Collaboration

The Hublot MP-17 MECA-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire is the latest collab between the luxury watchmaker and the acclaimed artist.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot has unveiled its latest collaboration with famed American artist Daniel Arsham: the Hublot MP-17 MECA-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire. Following the release of their crystal pocket watch, the MP-16 Arsham Droplet, this limited edition wristwatch pushes the boundaries of design, drawing inspiration from the essence of water, organic forms, and transparency.

The MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire is Arsham’s first wristwatch for Hublot and is described as a wearable sculpture. It merges Hublot’s “Art of Fusion” philosophy—blending materials like titanium, rubber, and sapphire crystal—with Arsham’s “fictional archaeology,” which re-imagines contemporary objects as ancient artifacts to blur the lines between past, present, and future.

The compact 42mm case size was achieved by integrating Hublot’s new, smaller Meca-10 in-house manual-wind movement, visible through the dial opening and sapphire caseback. The movement features a 10-day power reserve. A defining feature is a splash-shaped opening on the dial, a direct evolution from the droplet-inspired MP-16. The watch’s fluid case lines and transparent sapphire components evoke the clarity and motion of water.

“This collaboration with Hublot explores the fluidity of time through a case inspired by the perfect geometry of a water droplet,” Arsham said. Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, added: “Working with Daniel Arsham is a discovery of new design and perception. This watch invites us to see time in a new light, through Arsham’s unique and fluid vision.”

The timepiece incorporates signature Hublot elements, including six H-screws on the bezel and caseback, as well as distinctive lugs. Arsham green accents highlight the hands, numerals, and power reserve indicator. Limited to 99 pieces, the Hublot MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire is available at Hublot boutiques and authorized retailers.