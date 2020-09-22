Hublot Big Bang Watch Gets Luxe Limited Camo Edition

Hublot

Following a limited release of the Big Bang "All Black" GMT that marked the opening of Hublot's new Tokyo flagship store, the historic Swiss watchmaker has once again teamed up with venerated Japanese fashion designer and master tailor Yohji Yamamoto on a beautifully crafted bauble from the top-tier Big Bang line.

The one-of-200 Big Bang Camo Yohji Yamamoto isn't quite as exclusive as the pair's last collab, which was limited to a mere 50 pieces. Its 45mm case and case back and bezel are also cut from matt black ceramic, but the sapphire dial features superimposed outlines which form biomorphic patches that were inspired by Yamamoto's camouflage motif, with his signature at 6 o'clock.

Two straps are included with purchase, one of which which was constructed using with a particularly intensive process that Hublot claims is an industry first. Instead of merely printing the dial's camo pattern on a strap, differently shaded constituent shapes were cut out, assembled and fused together via rubber vulcanization. The second, more understated strap is made from a black fabric and matching plated titanium clasp.

Housed inside the case are Hublot's proprietary Unico manufactuer movement with a 72-hour power reserve, along with over 300 components and 38 jewels.

More info is available on the Hublot Big Bang Camo Yohji Yamamoto's landing page, where it's set to retail for $22,800.