Hublot Celebrates 1,000th Ferrari F1 Race With Limited Edition Big Bang Watches

Since 2011, the stylized "HUBLOT" logo has appeared on each of Scuderia Ferrari's Formula 1 cars and driver's helmets, and multiple racy collabs have been released. But the Swiss watchmaker creating something extra special in honor of what will be the fabled Italian racing franchise's 1000th Gran Prix at Mugello on September 13.

Two variants of the aptly named Big Bang Ferrari 1000 GP will be produced in two batches of 20 to reflect the landmark year. Both boast Hublot's Unico Manufacture movement integrated with a flyback chronograph, column wheel, 72-hour power reserve, and a "1000 GP" engraving.

One features classic design, in reference to Ferrari's rich motorsport heritage. A 45mm case crafted from polished white gold is engraved with its No. out of 20. It also gets two straps—one made from Pecari leather with white top stitching and rubber lining, and another made from black Schedoni leather and matching stitching.

With a case made entirely of black carbon ceramic—the exact same material used in Ferrari brake discs—the second edition is a sleek tribute to the Prancing Horse's present and future. It gets the same Schedoni leather strap as the first, as well as a strap woven from a robust SuperFabric material.

Each is presented in a box fitted with a rotor that automatically winds the watch as it rotates, as well as a pair of driving gloves signed by current Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. (It's worth noting that the German vet just announced that he'll be driving for what's currently known as Racing Point after the team is rebranded as Aston Martin next year.)

Priced at an exorbitant $52,600, the Big Bang Ferrari 1000 GP is currently listed on Hublot's website.