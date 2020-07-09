Hublot's Pink Big Bang Watch Was Designed by Fiat Heir Lapo Elkann

Hublot

After rolling out five striking Big Bang limited editions at the beginning of 2020, Hublot's latest addition to its long-running luxury watch lineup is the unisex Big Bang Millennial Pink.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Designed in partnership with Fiat scion and Garage Italia founder Lap Elkann, the 42mm case is constructed from lightweight aluminium that was anodised for scratch and impact resistance, satin-finished, and through-tinted in the pastel hue.

Fiat scion and Garage Italia founder Lap Elkann Hublot

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The self-winding Unico chronograph manufacture movement, boasting a 72-hour power reserve, has a chronograph mechanism on the dial side and a column wheel.

Hublot

The Big Bang Millennial Pink is supplied with two different straps that are easily interchangeable thanks to Hublot's patented "One Click" system. The first is rubber with a titanium buckle that's covered in a decorative layer of the same anodised and satin-finished Millennial Pink aluminium used on the case, while the second strap is comprised of a mix of Velcro and knitted polyester fabric with a sporty polished aluminum buckle—also in Millennial Pink.

Hublot

Hublot previously celebrated the opening of its new flagship location in Ginza, Tokyo by collaborating with renowned Japanese fashion designer and master tailor Yohji Yamamoto on an "All Black" GMT watch from its otherworldly Big Bang line.

Hublot

That celebratory timepiece was only available on-location, but a total of 200 Big Bang Millennial Pink examples are available to purchase online now for $20,900.