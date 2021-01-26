Hublot Debuts 'Magic Gold' Big Bang Limited Edition Watch

Hublot

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down in many ways, but at least one thing remains the same: Watch enthusiasts have kept a weather eye out for the latest and greatest timepieces on the market, and we’ve just got a sneak peek at what’s new and what’s next with the start of LVMH Watch Week.

Last year’s jealousy-inducing LVMH Watch Week took place in luxurious confines in Dubai, but this year’s digital edition is different in feel, if not the resulting envy for the world’s finest watches, including a seriously rare gold watch from Hublot.

It was tough to select just one standout release so far, but the Hublot Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold is, as expected, one of the coolest watches to hit the market in some time. The new timepiece joins an already jam-packed lineup of Big Bang MP-11 watches (the Big Bang MP-11 Blue Sapphire is also a new addition to Hublot's flagship range).

So named for the MP-11 manufacture calibre found in other iterations of the watch, the Magic Gold variant really is like something out of the mind of a timepiece-loving sorcerer, made with scratch-resistant 18-karat gold (or “Magic Gold”) alloy. It’s a first-of-its-kind innovation that results in a striking and highly covetable watch, and that’s putting it lightly.

Seven in-line barrels make up a movement that offers a remarkable 14-day power reserve and the 45mm case diameter ensures this watch is one that’ll pop on any wrist. The blending of an 18-karat gold case and a black rubber strap gives this watch the sort of sporty appeal that’s sure to turn heads, too.

Of course, not just anyone can get their hands on the Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold Watch: Only 50 pieces are available. Take one look, even virtually, and it’s clear that it’s a timepiece you simply have to see to believe.