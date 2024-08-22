Hublot Celebrates Watches Of Switzerland With Classic Fusion Centenary Special Edition

A limited-edition update of an avant-garde 1980s classic.

(Hublot)

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot has unveiled the limited edition Hublot Classic Fusion Centenary – WOSG Exclusive to celebrate Watches of Switzerland’s 100th anniversary. The sleek timepiece pays tribute to the Classic Fusion collection, a cornerstone of the Hublot lineup renowned for its avant-garde design.

Designed by Carlo Crocco in the 1980s, the Classic Fusion draws inspiration from Hublot’s inaugural

watch. The classic Classic Fusion is distinguished by its rounded case, functional H-Shaped screw

fastening, snazzy bezel, and signature black rubber strap.

The Classic Fusion Centenary – WOSG Exclusive pays homage to its heritage while updating the line with a

modern look. Crafted from satin-finished and polished titanium with a 42mm case size, the watch’s bezel is adorned with eight H-Shaped Polished Titanium screws, featuring the first-ever Frosted Carbon Fiber on the original MDM Classic Fusion.



Driven by the self-winding HUB1110 movement, the special edition timepiece reveals an open heart with a double coupling system and column-wheel from the case back featuring a 42-hour power reserve. The caseback features a Watches of Switzerland Special Edition engraving commemorating the partnership between Hublot and the Watches of Switzerland, a noted British retailer of Swiss luxury watches.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Centenary – WOSG Exclusive is limited to just 50 pieces and available exclusively in Watches of Switzerland boutiques and online in the United Kingdom and United States for $12,000.



