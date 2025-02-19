Hublot Debuts ‘World’s First Multicolor Ceramic Watch’ With Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic

The colorful ceramic stunner is limited to just 20 pieces.

(Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic)

Hublot’s Big Bang series is making another splashy debut with a unique, multi-colored ceramic Big Bang timepiece dubbed the “Magic Ceramic.” The Swiss watchmaker—which has been developing and producing colored ceramics for more than a decade—says it has achieved a singular accomplishment with its latest Big Bang limited to just 20 examples.

“Each pigment used for color must go through different temperatures during the baking and moulding processes of the ceramic components. The challenge therefore lies in finding the perfect balance to obtain a homogeneous and flawless result—time and time again,” the brand trumpeted in a statement announcing the “world’s first multicolor ceramic watch.”

(Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic)

The Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic’s bezel, constructed in dark grey ceramic, features eye-catching blue circles arranged in a seemingly random pattern. Within the ceramic stunner beats the UNICO automatic flyback chronograph movement that’s “conceived, developed and manufactured” entirely by Hublot’s watch specialists. It’s finished in a grey tone matching the multi-colored ceramic watch’s dominant hue and comes with a black rubber strap.

(Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic)

Hublot’s Director of R&D Mathias Buttet added, “I feel an immense pride in seeing our team bring to life a material that perfectly embodies Hublot’s soul: a subtle blend of science, alchemy, and playful boldness. After more than four years of research, we have mastered the art of combining vivid, patented colors—a true technical feat. Thanks to the creativity and talent of our young engineers taking the lead, Hublot’s scientific approach and innovating spirit will continue to astonish.”

The Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic is limited to 20 watches at $33,000 each.