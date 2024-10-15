Hublot Embraces Texas Spirit With Limited-Edition Spirit Of Big Bang Watch

Marking Hublot’s second limited-edition tribute to the Lone Star State.

Oct 15, 2024
(Hublot)

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot has once again tipped its hat to the Lone Star State with the release of the Spirit of Big Bang Texas, a limited-edition timepiece that tries to lasso the essence of Texas with a series of stylistic callbacks to the Lone Star State. This marks the second Texas-themed watch from Hublot, following the brand’s Hublot Texas Camo timepiece from 2022. 

Limited to just 30 pieces, this exclusive timepiece boasts a 42mm tonneau-shaped case, a hallmark of Hublot’s design language. The watch’s satin-finished and micro-blasted 18K yellow gold bezel notably contrasts with the black ceramic case. The black rubber and stitched calfskin strap—complete with stitching reminiscent of cowboy boots and leather belts—and belt buckle-like 18K yellow gold and black-plated titanium clasp further reinforces the connection to the Lone Star State’s rugged yet refined style.

(Hublot)

The dial displays the Lone Star symbol, a representation of Texas’s independent spirit and rich history. Underneath, the HUB4700 self-winding skeleton chronograph movement drives the watch, with an estimated 50 hour power reserve. This in-house caliber, visible through the skeletonized dial, clocks in at 6.6 mm thick and 30 mm in diameter and consists of 278 separate components. 

The Spirit of Big Bang Texas comes in a special Hublot Green Box, adorned with the Lone Star and crafted with sustainability in mind. The limited-edition Texas timepiece is now available exclusively at Hublot boutiques in Dallas, Houston, and Austin for $33,600 each.

