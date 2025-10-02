Hublot Expands Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon Collection with 4 New Ceramic Colors

Fantastic Four.

(Hublot)

Hublot has officially expanded its Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon 5-Day Power Reserve collection with the release of four new ceramic color options: red, black, yellow, and sky blue. The debut marks a significant extension of the line, which had previously only been available in white ceramic or carbon. The move, according to the luxury watchmaker, demonstrates its determination to reach all Spirit of Big Bang enthusiasts.

Born in 2014, the Spirit of Big Bang collection is known for its tonneau profile, structured design, and airy aesthetic. The new 42 mm models embody this spirit, carrying over signature design codes such as a skeleton movement, a bezel with six screws, a crown with a rubber grip, and a multi-layer case construction. Each of the four ceramic color editions is highly limited, with only 20 pieces available per model.

Collectors can choose from the new quartet of bright colors, each housing the HUB6020 manual movement. Specifically developed for the tonneau-shaped case, the movement features a tourbillon visible at 6 o’clock, a complication that enhances precision by compensating for the earth’s gravity. The caliber also boasts an off-center hour and minute dial at 3 o’clock and a power reserve indicator at 8 o’clock. The power reserve is extended to five days, one of the longest autonomies for this type of complication. The 100% Manufacture caliber is notable for its extreme skeletonization, a technical feat that hollowing out components to the very limits of their strength.

To celebrate the launch of these four colored ceramic models — which are joined by a fifth model in black sapphire, also limited to 20 pieces and priced at $161,000 — Hublot is unveiling a first-ever customization experience. New owners of one of the four limited-series ceramic models will receive their timepiece accompanied by two straps, one rubber and one velcro.

They will also receive a third bracelet and an additional bezel, chosen from an exclusive range of some 20 possible variants in different colors and materials, including carbon, ceramic, and optional stone-setting. Combined with the One Click interchangeable bracelet system, these options offer a high degree of personalization.

Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, noted the special place the Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon holds with collectors. “The tonneau format is rarely a first acquisition. It requires a certain amount of watchmaking experience, which we are taking a step further today with these colored ceramic variants,” Tornare said.

Each of the four ceramic Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon 5-Day Power Reserve models—Red Magic, Black Magic, Yellow Magic, and Sky Blue Ceramic—is priced at $104,000 each.